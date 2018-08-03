Costa Maya International Festival has begun!

The much-anticipated Costa Maya International Festival began on Thursday, August 2nd with the preliminary Costa Maya Pageant.

The evening saw the girls gracing the stage in outfits created by talented designers from their countries of origin. The beauties also participated in a short chit-chat session with hosts Deli Eiley and Horacio Louis Guerrero.

One by one the beauties shared their experiences in Belize so far, endearing them even further with the public and judges (who will be revealed at the actual pageant on Friday, August 3rd).

The show was also full with cultural presentations from El Salvador, Mexico and Belize.

The show ended with the live performance of Youth Connection Band and Belize’s Soca Queen Ernestine Carballo and Dawgie.

Youth Connection had a beautiful medley of songs in tribute to the Queen of Brukdong, Leela Vernon.

On the agenda for Friday, August 3rd is the big Reina de la Costa Maya Pageant, in which contestants from Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Panama will be vying for the title currently held by Belize’s Michelle Estrella Nuñez.

