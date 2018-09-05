San Pedro’s Iris Salguero to represent Belize at Miss America Latina del Mundo 2018

Beautiful Miss Iris Salguero has been designated to represent Belize at the Miss America Latina del Mundo 2018 beauty pageant. Originally from San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Salguero is no stranger to pageantry, having represented Belize locally and internationally. The stunning Sanpedrana will compete amongst contestants from the Caribbean, North, Central and South America in a series of activities leading up to the pageant to be held at the Gran Teatro Bavaro, inside the Barcelo Bavaro Grand Resort in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic on Saturday, September 29th.

Salguero has been in the pageantry spotlight for the past four years, and has held four consecutive pageant titles, which include Miss San Pedro 2015, Miss World Belize 2016, Miss Earth Belize 2017 and now Belize’s Miss America Latina del Mundo 2018.

Recently Salguero had mentioned on her social media account that she had considered stepping down from pageantry. “I even declined offers from the Miss Universe Belize and Miss Costa Maya organizations. But like they say, if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans. He has thrown so many opportunities my way this year; I thought I’d finally take the hint and go for it! This is my fourth title in as many years, and I want to thank everyone who has truly stood beside me and have been there to encourage me. I sincerely appreciate it.”

Miss America del Mundo is the first and oldest international beauty contest in the world, exclusively for Latin women. Held annually in Latin America, candidates of Latin heritage have the opportunity to represent their countries or nations in an international platform that promotes tourism and Latin culture around the world, while highlighting the qualities of women beyond their physical beauty. The current titleholder is Elicena Andrada, a native of Paraguay, who won the crown representing the Latin American community in Spain, where she has lived since she was 11 years old.

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating Iris Salguero, and we wish her all the best at the Miss America Latina del Mundo 2018 pageant.

