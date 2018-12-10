‘Belize Navidad!’- Ramon’s Village wins 2018 San Pedro Holiday Boat Parade

The ‘Belize Navidad’ vessel, sponsored by Ramon’s Village Resort, was the top prize winner at this year’s Holiday Lighted Boat Parade. The festive event was held on Saturday, December 8th, with 12 boats lighting the windward coast of San Pedro Town. Hundreds of spectators came out to the beach to admire the lighted boats between the parade route from Wayo’s Beach Bar to Crazy Canucks Beach Bar. The event ended at Sandbar, where an award ceremony handed out over $10,000 in giveaways.

The highly anticipated event started at 6PM, heading south along the Boca del Rio beach. Large crowds of onlookers flocked the different piers along the beach to get a good look at the shining vessels. The creativity this year was admirable, from a Sponge Bob themed boat, to a Belizean Christmas, a Christmas themed crocodile and even the San Pedro chapter of the Belize Tourism Industry Association’s (BTIA) mascot, ‘Captain Conch,’ made its presence to continue advocating for a trash-free San Pedro.

At Sandbar’s dock, judges had a first look at the boats, scoring them based on creativity. After the judges got a good look at each boat, the vessels continued south towards Crazy Canucks Beach Bar. They slowly sailed in front of Central Park where onlookers cheered them on. Patrons at Crazy Canucks enjoyed the show as the boats made a U-turn, heading back to Sandbar’s dock for a second look from the judges. After the parade, everyone headed to the Sandbar Beachfront Hostel and Restaurant for the award ceremony.

Patrons inside Sandbar enjoyed refreshments and participated in a 50/50 raffle, while the points were tallied and winners decided. Shortly after, Master of Ceremonies Joe Chung took to the stage, commending every participant this year. He then called on Mayor Daniel Guerrero, who congratulated everyone and wished everyone happy and safe holidays. Chung then announced the winners of this year’s boat parade.

The first set of prizes, which included Travellers’ products, went to the Honorable Mentions. These included Projects Abroad on Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures boat, sponsored by Rickilee Response & Rescue, QE Toon sponsored by GoodWorld Trading, Department of Youth Services sponsored by Island Divers, Pan D Joyride, and Reel Secret, sponsored by Captain Sharks.

The cash prizes began, with fourth place and $500 going to Ramon’s Village Resort for their Nativity Scene boat. This was followed by the prize of $1,000 for Best Small Boat, which was won by Kids in Action on Belize Diving Adventures’ boat, sponsored by San Pedro Tour Operators Association. The American Crocodile Education Sanctuary on Wayo Not (Wayo’s Beach Bar), sponsored by Sandbar San Pedro was awarded $2,000 for Best Charity Boat.

In third place and taking home a cash prize of $1,000 was Team Chingon (Jody Leslie and friends), sponsored by Castillo’s Hardware. Second place went to San Pedro BTIA on SeaStar Belize’s boat, sponsored by The Truck Stop, Bermuda Landing, Belize Chocolate Company and Palapa Bar who won $2,000 in cash. Captain Conch and the whole BTIA crew was on hand to accept their prize. Taking home the grand prize of $5,000 was the Belize Navidad Boat sponsored by Ramon’s Village Resort.

After the award ceremony, the winner of the 50/50 raffle was announced. That lucky winner was Katie Henry, who took home $322 from the $644 raised.

Organizers would like to thank and congratulate all participants and winners of this year’s parade. They would like to acknowledge Diamond Sponsors, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, and the Belize Tourism Board, for assisting with the cash prizes, as well as all the sponsors who made the event this year another successful holiday celebration. Those sponsors are Silver- Captain Shark’s, Rickilee Response and Rescue (RRR), and The San Pedro Town Council. Bronze- Castillo’s Hardware Ltd, Sandbar, Palapa Bar and Grill, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, Wayo’s Beach Bar, Crazy Canucks Beach Bar.

In-Kind Sponsors- Tropic Air, Travellers Liquors Ltd, Blue Water Grill, Wahoo, Nook Restaurant, Park Place, Wild Mango’s, and Caliente Restaurant. And a huge thank you to Island Dream Tours – YOLO for hosting the VIP viewing boat!

