ABC Preschool’s Easter Show a hopping success!

ABC Preschool delighted island children during their fun filled Easter Presentation. Held at the Angel Nunez Auditorium on Saturday, April 13th, the fundraising event saw a full house of attendees enjoying a live presentation by some of today’s most popular cartoon characters. It was a family affair that had children screaming with joy.

The much anticipated event started promptly at 6:30PM, with event organizer, Wilfredo Alamilla welcoming those in attendance. Brining joy to the children through their character impersonations was the team of Star Show Presentation coming from Merida City, Mexico. They opened the show with a lively act by the Easter Bunny and his merry friends.

During intermission breaks, children and parents enjoyed delicious food, pastry and refreshing drinks. An array of toys, balloons and stuffed animals were also on sale, much to the delight of the children.

The show continued with presentations from lovable characters such as Mario, Luigi, Browser, Princess Peach, Paw Patrol and My Little Pony. Also taking the stage to delight the crowd were the talented performers of the San Pedro Dance Academy. The audience enjoyed each set and even song and danced along. Throughout the night, free giveaways kept children entertained. For the final act of the night, the young audience cheered loudly as Jojo Siwa took the stage.

ABC Preschool extends a big thanks to all those who attended the event, making it such a success. Proceeds of the Easter Presentation go toward the school’s maintenance and the purchasing of supplies. Acknowledgment also goes out event sponsors including: Captain Shark’s Marina, Sandy Toes Beach Bar, San Pedro Town Council, Searious Adventures, Wild Mangos Restaurant, Sandy Point Resorts, Cayo Espanto Private Island, Blue Tang Inn, Matachica Resort and Spa, Athens Gate, Portofino, and Victoria House Resort and Spa.

