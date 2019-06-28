Costa Maya Festival Committee presents Miss Honduras and Miss Nicaragua

The International Costa Maya Festival – Reignited committee is excited to announce the remaining two delegates in the 2019-2020 Miss Costa Maya Pageant. Representing Honduras is Kerelyne Isell Campigoti Webster, while Nicaragua’s beauty ambassador is Diana Sofía Loáisiga Ramos. Scheduled for Friday, July 26th the pageant will see eight beauty ambassadors from Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Panama vying for the title of Reina de la Costa Maya.

Honduras’ Kerelyne Isell Campigoti Webster is an intern in the tourism industry who enjoys collecting postcards and painting feminine figures. She aims to complete her university career and to become an international model in Italy. One of her greatest accomplishments was being crowned Miss World Honduras 2016.

She describes herself as being straightforward, caring and honest and believes in never being afraid. She enjoys serving anyone who most is in need of assistance and is very grateful to be a woman as they are one of the only beings capable of giving birth. Kerelyne shares that no matter how difficult a situation may be, she strongly believes that eventually in her life she will move forward.

Proudly representing Nicaragua, Diana Sofía Loáisiga Ramos is aspiring to be a successful businesswoman currently enrolled as a full-time Business Administration student. She aims to focus on the completion of her studies to allow her to develop herself in what she enjoys and explore the world of cosmetics and create her own line of facial and cosmetic care. She describes herself as an adventurous, honest and caring person who dislikes bullying, especially to the children and elderly.

In January of this year, she had the opportunity to travel to Panama and attend the World Youth Day activities that was also attended by Pope Francis that left her with many positive experiences. Diana is thankful for being born a woman as she believes that women are strong in any situation they are in and are capable of doing several activities at once and have the most wonderful ability to give life in their womb. She wants everyone to know that she is a patriotic person and dearly loves her country and dreams of a democratic Nicaragua.

Miss Honduras and Miss Nicaragua are scheduled to arrive Wednesday, July 17th along with previously announced contestants: Miss Belize Jenelli Shanice Fraser, Miss Costa Rica Lisbeth Valverde Brenes, Miss El Salvador Debora Raquel Guadron Rauda, Miss Guatemala Nallely Paola López Juárez, Miss Mexico Monica Fernanda Hernandez Reynaga and Miss Panama Katherina Aurora Rios Cabrales. All eight participating delegates will be staying at the Official hotel for the Miss Costa Maya Pageant, Ramon's Village Resort.

Their first official presentation to the public will be on Saturday, July 20th, during the preliminary judging phase at "Noche San Pedrana.” The event will be a street affair style, with booths selling food and beverages. The San Pedro Dance Academy, Pandemonium Steel Band, El Criminal, and Rompe Raja are set to keep the crowd entertained, and there will also be games for the kids. Everyone is invited to this free event.

The 2019 International Costa Maya Festival will be taking place at the Honorable Louis Sylvester Sporting Complex from Friday, July 27th to Sunday, July 29th. Following the highly anticipated pageant, the festival will continue on Saturday, July 27th with Noche Internacional featuring live performances by none other than Belize’s Punta King, Supa G! He will set the stage for this year’s international artist, Becky G. Also slated to perform onstage at this festival are Belizean stars Marlyn Vansen and TR Shine.

Tickets for the concert for Becky G are $150 for General, $200 for VIP, and $250 for Ultra VIP. Season passes are $175 for General, $250 for VIP and $300 for Ultra VIP. Pageant night is $50 and Closing Night is $25. For further information on the full schedule, you can visit the committee's website at www.costamayafest.comor their office inside Oh Danny Boy Realty located on Barrier Reef Drive, San Pedro Town, or call 226-2180.

