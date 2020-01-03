San Pedro Town welcomes 2020 in grand style with international entertainment

The island tradition of welcoming a new year with grand fanfare drew hundreds of islanders and visitors to the Central Park on Tuesday, December 31st for the big countdown. The annual celebration organized by The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) included formalities, a spectacular fireworks display, lots to eat and drink, and the performance of Grupo Montana from Merida, Yucatan, Mexico.

As the clock ticked towards midnight, the Central Park began swelling with people ready to ring in 2020. Shortly after 11PM, the official ceremonies began with a heartfelt invocation by Pastor Clive Welsh, who asked for a blessed new decade.

Afterwards, Master of Ceremonies Eiden Salazar Jr., called on Mayor Daniel Guerrero to the podium. He began by welcoming everyone to the celebration and stated how challenging it was in 2019. “But as a good ship, we sailed through those stormy days,” he said. “But 2019 was good to us as a community as well, we can say that because we live in a safe environment, we have grown together as a community.” He further added that 2020 is a year of changes and better opportunities for the island.

Area Representative and Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Honourable Manuel Heredia Jr., said that for the past four years, Belize has experienced double digits in tourism growth. He stated that the tourism industry continues in the right direction. “The year 2020 will be another good year, but it will come with its challenges, thus, we will need everyone to work together for the benefit of our island and our beautiful Belize,” he said. He wished everyone a happy new year and thanked all the visitors for having chosen San Pedro to welcome 2020.

Minutes later the countdown began as everyone united in chanting down the final seconds until the New Year was rung in with a beautiful fireworks show. On stage, Hyper Sounds and LED Belize made final preparations for the performance of Grupo Montana. Immediately after, revellers danced their way straight to the wee hours of the first day of 2020 to the hits of the Mexican band.

SPTC would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who came out to the New Year Eve Countdown. Special thanks goes out to Eiden Salazar Jr., Pastor Clive Welsh, Honorable Manuel Heredia Jr., Miss San Pedro 2019-2020 Litzy Guillen Castillo, Hyper Soundz and LED Belize.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS