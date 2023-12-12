Students’ talent shines at SPRCS Christmas Variety Show

From brightly decorated houses to festive songs filling the air, the holiday spirit has spread across San Pedro Town. Many island schools add to the Christmas cheer by hosting annual variety shows and pageants. On Sunday, December 10, the children of San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) delight family and friends with the spectacular variety show.

It was a packed house, and the show kicked off at 3PM at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium with a prayer of thanks. SPRCS Principal Roxani Kay delivered the welcoming address, speaking to the talent and determination the students demonstrated preparing for the show. Principal Kay also thanked the parents and teachers for offering their support to make the event possible.

After the formalities, the show began with Master of Ceremonies Gerry Badillo introducing each class performance. Dressed in costumes inspired by Santa Claus, reindeer, snowmen, angels, elves, and even a Christmas Tree, the students from Infant One up to Standard Six took to the stage confidently, ready to give the audience a treat. Performances included dances to Christmas classics such as Carol of the Bells, Santa Baby, Jingle Bells, Deck the Halls, Santa Has a Red Coat, All I Want for Christmas, Last Night, and The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, among many others. Food and drinks were on sale throughout the show, with proceeds benefiting the school.

SPRCS is one of the first and largest primary schools on the island. They have been educating San Pedro children on their eight-year primary schooling curriculum for years. Events such as the Christmas Variety Show embrace student artistic talents and encourage children to engage in extracurricular activities. SPRCS would like to wish all parents, students, and the island community a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2024.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates all the students and teachers who made the Christmas Variety Show an entertaining success!

