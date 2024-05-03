Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre entertains while benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

For the second year, a band of community actors and The Black Orchid Restaurant joined forces to entertain the community with a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre with two performances to raise funds for nonprofit organizations on Ambergris Caye.

The fabulous fun and food started on Friday evening, April 26th, with the “The Spits Award – San Pedro Inaugural Talent Show” premiere. The comical play takes place at the fictional Red Rose Restaurant for the first-ever San Pedro Talent Show. With colorful characters like Lucy Runs, the fitness instructor who runs the talent show, and the five contestants, the sexy singer/bombshell Cleo Throaty, Eugene Lively, the aspiring actor with a fear of women, Lilia Lightfoot, the prima ballerina ‘Absolute,’ Lizzy Slayer, a dark and dramatic woman who spent two years in jail and the handsome local policeman, Officer Goodbum who sidelines as an exotic dancer, the audience is quick to learn that the contestants will do anything to win the coveted SPITS AWARD. They work the crowd passionately while trying to impress the three international judges, Ms. Akna Tun from Guatemala, Russian judge Mr. Akankamir Poofkind, and Belizean judge Mr. Keri McBelikin, with judge Chairperson Mr. Lex Diablo as their director. Following the talent show, where the contestants impress the judges (and audience) with their poise, fitness, interpersonal skills, and other talents, there is an intermission where the audience enjoys a delicious meal, with a choice of three appetizers, three main course dinners, and a tasty deconstructed strawberry cheesecake dessert.

As the second half of the play commences, the drama amps up when, much to everyone’s shock, a key character is found murdered! With Officer Goodbum leading the investigation, it is clear that contestants and even the judges have a passionate motive to kill the victim. With accusations made, everyone is a suspect. When the interrogations conclude, the audience is asked, “Who Done It.” After filling out a questionnaire, and much to the surprise of many, Lucy Runs, the fitness trainer, is identified as the culprit, mercilessly slaying the womanizing, loathsome judge Chairperson Mr. Lex Diablo!

The play, brilliantly penned and directed by Jo-Ann E. Monroe, who also performs the Lizzy Slayer character, is engaging and full of good humor. Actors John Fowler – M.C., Matt Mulkerin -Judge Chair Lex Diablo, Gaynor Grant – Lucy Runs, Cynthia Fowler – Cleo Throaty, Dan Grant – Eugene Lively, Janet Perkins – Lila Lightfoot, Patrick Chavez – Officer Goodbum and Terry Monroe – Dr. Hannibal Lector, all embrace their part with entertaining gusto. Jana Hill served as the stage manager and choreographer, JudyAnn Horton – as producer, Martiza Chavez – as site supervisor, and Tom Horton, Chavez, and the cast all contributed towards publicity and props. The Black Orchid Restaurant is a perfect venue for a dinner theatre, and the audience dines and drinks well throughout the evening.

On Friday, April 26th, $50 from each ticket sold went to the Saga Humane Society, and on April 27th, the South Ambergris Neighborhood Watch was the beneficiary.

The Black Orchid Restaurant and the theatre cast thank all who attended and contributed to their success and look forward to another production next year.