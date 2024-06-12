San Pedro BTIA chapter hosts annual Beer Festival

The Belize Tourism Industry Association San Pedro Chapter (SP BTIA) hosted its second annual Beer Festival. This unique event combined the thrill of a Stew Chicken Rice and Beans competition with other fun activities. This one-of-a-kind fundraising event featured the best Belizean beers, various delicious food, artisanal products, and live music by DJ Smallz and the Coconut Trio Band. The event was held on Saturday, June 8th, at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex (Saca Chispas Field). Proceeds will support the SP BTIA Tourism Information Center, with a percentage going to the San Pedro Police Formation Accommodation Renovation Project.

The festival was co-sponsored by Bowen and Bowen, The San Pedro Town Council, the Belize Tourism Board, the Belize Tourism Industry Association, Victoria House, The Landings at Tres Cocos, and Catherine and Joseph Cooper. Doors at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre opened at 5PM, welcoming locals and tourists alike. The booths on the sporting arena’s sides showcased vendors offering artisanal products, food, and traditional and craft beers, including the seasonal and delicious Chocolate Stout. There were also non-alcoholic beverages like soft drinks and natural juices available as well.

As more people made their way to the beer festival, three food experts prepared to tackle the Stew Chicken, Rice and Beans competition. They included television and radio host Eiden Salaza, restaurateur Melly Sanchez of Caliente Restaurant, and Chef Jennie Staines of Elvis Kitchen. The submissions were labeled with a random number without disclosing the names of the participants. In a blind tasting, the judges wrote their scores as they sampled the five plates. Jennifer Ramos from Island Wonder Beach Club delighted the judges and walked away with the grand prize of $500 sponsored by the SP BTIA.

Another fun competition was the beer tasting. Several competitors sampled seven beers identified by a number. The challenge was to determine the correct name of each beer. Anyone who could master the tasting would take home a case of Belikin Beer. No one could identify all the beers. Although no one took home the case of beer, contenders walked with Belikin t-shirts and Belikin-themed socks.

The community event continued until 11PM, with live music entertaining the diverse crowd. SP BTIA Chairman Nick Scavone expressed gratitude for the community and tourist’s overwhelming support. He highlighted the active participation of its members, sponsors, and volunteers in organizing the festival. Scavone eagerly announced the plan to host the event for the third time next year, making it even bigger and better.