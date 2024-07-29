An exhilarating 3rd Annual Belize International Music and Food Festival held in San Pedro

San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, was the place to be over the weekend of Saturday, July 27th through the 28th, for the third edition of the Belize International Music and Food Festival (BIMFF). The event took place at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex (Saca Chispas) and was well attended. It featured two days of entertainment and included some of the best Belizean food and performances by local and international artists. Visiting headliners included Collie Buddz, Shenseea, and world-renowned singer Prince Royce.

The summer festival organized by the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) attracted a large crowd to San Pedro, including people from the mainland and even abroad. As the preparations for the festival were ongoing, some streets in the downtown area were temporarily closed, leading to traffic congestion.

On the festival’s first day, a street food fest occurred in front of Saca Chispas. Food stalls lined the road, offering savory local dishes. Booths selling souvenirs and a stage with local DJs and musical performances were also present. Visitors enjoyed the food; some took home keepsakes to remember the event.

The gates opened at 6PM on the first day of the music and food fest. In the general area, attendees explored the different food booths while enjoying their favorite Belizean dishes and drinks. Meanwhile, the VIP and Ultra VIP sections enjoyed concierge service closer to the stage.

The stage came to life with the first performance of the evening, featuring Belizean artists from the Belize Paranda Soul Combo. Paranda music combines Garifuna rhythm with Arawak and African elements, which got most of the crowd dancing. After a short intermission with local DJs, Brokdown (Brukdown) Music, a popular Belizean genre performed by the Brokdown Roots Combo, took the stage. Just like the Paranda group, they did not disappoint.

Following a musical intermission with Belizean DJs Dalla and Cloud 9, the crowd erupted as Colin Patrick Harper, better known professionally as Collie Buddz, stepped onto the stage. He delivered a thrilling performance, getting his fans to dance and sing along with his most popular hits. He serenaded the crowd with songs like ‘Love And Reggae,’ ‘Blind To You,’ ‘Tomorrow’s Another Day,’ and ‘Mamacita,’ among others. His performance left the crowd wanting more; however, the show was interrupted by heavy rainfall.

After the rain shower, a soaked but jubilant crowd welcomed reggae artist Valiant. His interactive performance quickly made everyone forget about the bad weather.

After his show, Jamaican dancehall singer Chinsea Linda Lee, known as Shenseea, took the stage with a group of dancers. She captivated everyone with her melodious voice, dance moves, and hit songs like “The Sidechick,” “You’re The One I Love,” and “Hit and Run.” Shenseea even invited three ladies to the stage for a dance competition, further engaging with her fans. At the end of her concert, she grabbed her cell phone and recorded herself with the crowd in the background for her TikTok account.

On Sunday, July 28th, the Saca Chispas field hosted a large crowd for an unforgettable show on day two of the Belize International Music and Food Festival. The first performance featured the Belize Latin Explosion Combo, which included veteran Belizean musician Lucio Alcoser Sr. The combo showcased the best beats from Belize’s Mestizo culture combined with cumbia and Caribbean rhythms. Many were impressed by Alcoser Sr’s guitar skills and applauded the band for their outstanding performance.

However, the show faced a setback due to inclement weather. After the Belize Latin Explosion Combo’s performance, heavy rain and a strong breeze required the stage to be reinforced for everyone’s safety. The stage crew worked for over an hour to secure the stage, causing a delay and reducing the time for performances. Unfortunately, this led to the Punta Rock Legends Combo being unable to perform, much to their discontent as they had been practicing for months.

The show continued with an electrifying performance by international Soca music stars Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons from Trinidad and Tobago. Their performance turned the ambiance into a carnival mood and got everyone dancing to their popular hits, with marching bands adding to the festive atmosphere. Following them was another artist from Trinidad and Tobago, Kerwin Du Bois, who entertained the crowd with more Soca hits. He closed his performance by inviting two Belizean artists, including TR Shine, to sing with him on stage.

The evening’s main event featured a complete band with backup singers on stage. Hosts Deejay Dalla and Maryam Abdul-Qawiyy announced that Prince Royce was ready to perform, which delighted everyone. Security personnel enforced the barrier near the stage as Geoffrey Royce Rojas, better known as Prince Royce, appeared on stage to loud cheers. The audience sang along to his songs, including ‘Darte Un Beso,’ ‘Mi Ultima Carta,’ ‘Stand By Me,’ ‘Back It Up,’ and ‘Corazon Sin Cara.’ Prince Royce interacted with the crowd, throwing flowers and giving out beers. He even invited a fan to sing and dance with him on stage. Before concluding his performance, he raised a toast for the audience and Belize.

Many attendees described the event as one of the best so far and hope for continued growth and improvement of the Belize International Music and Food Festival. The festival aims to provide a platform for Belizean and international artists to showcase their talent, network, and foster global growth, so more Belizean representation is expected in future editions.