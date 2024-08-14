Chelsy Castro represents La Isla Bonita at the KTV Remix Competition

Chelsy Castro, a proud representative of Ambergris Caye, is currently competing in the sixth season of the highly acclaimed KTV Remix Karaoke Competition. The event started on June 25th and will end on August 27th. The competition airs live every Tuesday at 8PM on Channel 5. Castro has showcased her extraordinary talent and vocal prowess in the contest.

Castro is a determined and talented 19-year-old resident of Ambergris Caye. She has been impressing the audience with her singing as she competes for a spot in the finals of the KTV Remix 2024 competition. Throughout the season, she has been performing to earn votes by holding mini concerts featuring competition songs to gather support and funds.

To spread the word about her journey, The San Pedro Sun caught up with Castro at the Belizean Melody Art Gallery Store on Pelican Street in downtown San Pedro. She was asked about her motivation for joining the KTV Karaoke competition and her plans if she were to win. “I joined KTV to promote myself. I have been singing on the island for a while and working with the town council. “This competition has been a fantastic opportunity because it has put my name out there. Winning this competition could help me publish my music in the future and become a Belizean artist. So, I believe that KTV has been a blessing and has opened doors for me to connect with more people and explore potential opportunities,” explained the aspiring songstress.

She also mentioned her fundraising efforts by performing at venues such as Carlos and Ernie’s, Wayo’s Beach Bar, Palapa Bar and Grill, Crocs, and Jyoto the Sushi Bar. She has also set up fundraising containers at Marina’s Store and Kelly’s Supermarket to collect funds. She expressed her determination to reach her goals despite not having sponsors yet. Additionally, she noted that performing at Miss San Pedro 2024 this week significantly boosted her.

“I believe that in this competition, every vote counts. Even a small contribution of just $2 can make a meaningful impact toward success. I am truly honored to represent our beautiful island of La Isla Bonita,” she said.

Fans interested in contributing to her victory can visit the Belizean Melody Art Gallery on Pelican Street. Contributions are also welcomed at Belize Bank Account name Chelsy Janelli Castro using the account number 252270010160000 or at Marina’s Store or Kelly’s Supermarket, where she has left a fundraising container. Every penny counts towards her success!