San Pedro’s Chelsy Castro is season six winner of KTV The Remix

On Tuesday, August 27th, the grand finale of News 5 Live’s popular show, KTV The Remix Season Six, took place at the Bliss Centre Performing Arts in Belize City. Chelsy Castro, a 19-year-old from Ambergris Caye, emerged as the ultimate winner, claiming a whopping $10,000 cash prize. The electrifying announcement captivated the audience, marking the exciting conclusion of a spectacular season.

The singing competition, unique for its live hosting and audience voting, was a weekly highlight on the media house’s Facebook page. This season, it showcased the talents of participants from various districts. Out of 33 singers who auditioned, twelve were selected to compete for the grand prize and the champion title. The interactive nature of the competition required contestants to promote themselves and secure weekly votes from the audience and viewers.

After twelve weeks of intense competition and guest judge appearances, Castro was declared the ultimate winner, earning the grand prize and coveted title. In an interview with The San Pedro Sun, Castro expressed her gratitude and called winning KTV The Remix an incredible journey that has significantly impacted her life. She had never imagined coming this far and was overwhelmed by the entire experience. She mentioned her challenges, including performing at different beach bars, singing every night, and tirelessly striving to earn enough to buy votes.

When asked about her plans for the $10,000 cash prize, Castro revealed her thoughtful approach. She intends to use it to cover her college fees and invest in musical instruments like a keyboard and a violin. Her future plans also include teaching children to play these instruments and possibly pursuing vocal lessons. She expressed her gratitude to her supporters, including her family, friends, and various local businesses, for their unwavering support.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates Chelsy Castro on her well-deserved victory and extends best wishes for her future endeavors and achievements.

Photos courtesy of KTV The Remix