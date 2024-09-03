Flag raising ceremony kicks off 2024 September Celebrations

In September, Belizeans celebrate their nation’s history with patriotic events. This month commemorates the Battle of St. George’s Caye and Belize’s Independence Day. This year’s theme for the September Celebrations is “Valiant and Bold, Proud and Free! Belize @ 43,” reflecting the nation’s spirit of unity, courage, and freedom. The festivities started with flag-raising ceremonies across the county for National Flag Day. On Sunday, September 1st, at 6AM, community members, local authorities, and proud Belizeans gathered at Central Park for the ceremonial event opening the September Celebrations. As the first rays of sunlight lit up the park, voices sang the national anthem as the Belizean flag rose into the sky.

The event began with a warm welcome from the host, Gerry Badillo. He greeted the attendees and shared some inspiring remarks, setting the tone for the ceremony. Following this, Councilor Adaly Ayuso, accompanied by other council members, delved into the rich history of the celebrations, emphasizing its importance to all residents. Amidst this insightful discussion, Chelsy Castro, a proud singer and recent KTV The Remix season six winner, graced the audience with a soul-stirring rendition of the national anthem. The atmosphere was heightened as the Belize Coast Guards, with precision and pride, performed a formal march and raised the flag, symbolizing patriotism.

The flag-raising ceremony signifies the start of events planned for September throughout the country, leading to Belize’s 43rd Independence Day on September 21st. Other events scheduled for September 2024 include the traditional Fire Engine Parade on September 9th on major streets, signaling the eve of the Battle of St. George’s Caye Caye. The parade will be followed by a Street Party at 7pm on Barrier Reef Dr. On September 10th, the day of the Battle of St. George’s Caye, a Uniform Parade will be held. Another traditional event held in San Pedro will be Central Americana Night (Noche Centro American). Held on September 14th at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex (Saca Chispas), the event celebrates the Independence Day of Belize’s neighboring Central American countries and Mexico. National Service Day will be held on September 19th, including a clinic day and beach cleanup. Festivities will culminate with the Independence Eve Festival and Fireworks on September 20th at Saca Chispas starting at 10:30PM. Independence Day, September 21st, will begin with Jouvert at 4AM and lead to the Independence Day Parade with a lineup at 1PM.

The SPTC is eager to host another memorable and enjoyable September celebration for all residents this year. The island community is warmly invited to participate in the activities to commemorate Belize’s important milestones.