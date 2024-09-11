San Pedro celebrates the 226th anniversary of the Battle of St. George’s Caye with a vibrant street party and parade

In Belize, the month of September is a time of vibrant celebration honoring two important events in the nation’s history. This year’s theme, “A Nation Proud and Free: Belize @ 43,” commemorates the 226th anniversary of the Battle of St. George’s Caye Day and the 43rd anniversary of Belize’s Independence. The Battle of St. George’s Caye Day is celebrated on September 10th and honors the efforts of the Baymen and slaves who repelled a Spanish invasion.

The celebrations started with the annual Fire Engine Parade on Monday, September 9th, at 6PM. The longstanding tradition of sirens resonating through the streets signifies the eve of the Battle of St. George’s Caye. After the parade, the San Pedro Town Council organized a Street Party on Barrier Reef Drive. The street was decorated with colorful stalls offering delicious Belizean cuisine, refreshing drinks, and delightful snacks. The street party also featured talented DJs, setting up an exciting start to the celebrations. The street party went on past midnight with lively music and dancing.

On Tuesday, September 10th, festivities continued with a uniform parade and the ceremonial presentation of the newly elected Miss San Pedro, Alexa Acosta. Before the parade, a brief ceremony was held at Central Park, attended by students and guests. The ceremony, led by Gerry Badillo, began at 10:20AM with Councilors Adaly Ayuso, Ernesto Bardalez, Johania Duarte, Jose Castellanos, Dianelli Aranda, and Marina Kay. The Councilors extended good wishes for a Happy September 10th. They underlined the importance of civic pride and honoring the Baymen who fought for Belize over 200 years ago, playing a pivotal role in the nation’s establishment dating back to 1798.

Following the formalities, Miss San Pedro Alexa Acosta joined the SPTC staff, the San Pedro Roman Catholic School marching band (SPRCS), San Pedro Child Advisory, San Pedro Preschool, ABC Preschool, Bright Tomorrow Preschool, San Pedro Cadets, New Horizon SDA School, Ambergris Caye Elementary School, Isla Bonita Elementary School, San Pedro High School (SPHS) marching band and students, staff from the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, and the Island Emergency Services (IES) for the start of the parade led by the San Pedro Fire Department. They paraded through the main streets of San Pedro Town to Boca del Rio, then back to Pescador Drive, and ended at Central Park, proudly displaying their Belizean flags. To the tunes of the marching bands and vibrant patriotic Soca music, eager spectators lined up on each street corner in anticipation of the parade.

Following the parade, many islanders enjoyed the Public and Bank holiday by going to the beach or celebrating with friends and family.

Belizeans are now looking forward to the upcoming Independence Day celebrations scheduled for Friday, September 20th, and Saturday, September 21st. These celebrations will commemorate the country’s 43rd anniversary of independence! The San Pedro Sun joins the community in extending felicitations to this year’s September celebrations in 2024!