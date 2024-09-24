San Pedro celebrates Belize’s 43rd Independence Day in grand style

Belizeans in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, once again showed their patriotism and love for the country as they celebrated Belize’s 43rd independence anniversary. The festivities began on the evening of Friday, September 20th, with the flag-raising ceremony, culminating with the Independence Day Parade on the 21st, highlighting all things Belizean and closing the patriotic celebration across the country. Under the theme ‘A Nation Proud and Free: Belize @ 43!’, Belizeans have been observing the September celebrations, from the flag-raising at the start of the month to the Battle of St. George’s Caye Day and the annual Carnival Road March in Belize City, among other patriotic events.

The Independence Eve festivities in San Pedro were held at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena. The traditional event included cultural presentations, speeches from local leaders, and the anticipated flag-raising ceremony near midnight. Just after 10PM, the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School Marching Band led the torchbearers and the invited guests into the sporting arena. These included Miss San Pedro 2024-2025 Alexa Acosta, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, and his councilors. They were followed by Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez and the Opposition representative Mahmoud Dani Lagha, commonly known on the island as Dani Harmouch, who was appointed as the Standard Bearer for Belize Rural South for the United Democtract Party.

Master of Ceremonies Gerry Badillo welcomed everyone and invited the different speakers to the stage. Mayor Nuñez shared that this year’s theme encapsulates the Belizean collective spirit and unwavering commitment to progress. He lauded the father of Belize’s independence, the late Right Honourable George Price, and the other national heroes for their invaluable guidance. Nuñez also thanked the island leaders who joined the independence movement leading to September 21, 1981. “Their efforts laid the groundwork for the vibrant town we know today with the establishments of services that sparked San Pedro’s development and continued to shape our community,” Nuñez noted. The representative of the Opposition, Lagha, called for a united Belize for the country to flourish. Lagha asked Belizeans to remember the sacrifices the national heroes made in the past and to not take today’s freedom in the country for granted. Lagha asked everyone to continue working hard for a better country for future generations.

Area Representative Perez asked Belizeans always to honor the flag, highlighting that it is the only flag in the world bearing human beings. He told those present to be proud to be Belizeans. “We should be proud and grateful for this beautiful land we call home,” he said.

The formalities continued with the Belize Coast Guard conducting the flag-raising ceremony, which included singing the national anthem and a fireworks display. Afterward, entertainment was provided by Belizean artist TR Shine, Deejays Debbie and Bigz, and the Mexican group Quinto Malo Band from the City of Chetumal.

Independence Day Parade

The annual Independence Parade started on Seagrape Drive south of San Pedro Town after 1PM on Saturday, September 21st. The route covered Blake Street and then onto Coconut Drive, heading northward. The parade turned into Tarpon Street and Pescador Drive at the downtown entrance, then Laguna Drive, ending at the Boca del Rio Beach Park. The San Pedro Traffic Department, Police, and Fire Service led the march. This was followed by a float hosting Miss San Pedro 2023-2024 Alexa Acosta and the pageant participants this year. Chelsy Castro, the island singer who conquered this year’s national KTV singing competition, also joined them.

Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, and his Councillors also led the parade, which was decked with beautiful floats. Onlookers lined the route as they enjoyed dancers’ performances in carnival costumes. They cheered, danced, and proudly waved the Belize flag.

After the parade, a party occurred at Boca del Rio Beach Park. There were food booths with enough to eat, bars with refreshments and drinks, and entertainment. This year’s national celebrations saw once again islanders’ love for their community and country as they celebrated the nation’s 43rd independence anniversary.

The San Pedro Police Formation monitored all activities and reported no significant incidents.