The biggest Halloween bash in San Pedro features some of the scariest costumes

The weather forecast predicting rain on Saturday, October 26th, did not dampen the creativity and enthusiasm at the annual Halloween celebration in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. Held at La San Pedrana Restaurant inside the Holiday Hotel, this event is considered the country’s largest celebration of its kind. As the night ended, several revelers went home with fabulous prizes after impressing the judges in the costume competition.

The venue’s entrance was decorated early in the evening. Instead of the usual purple carpet, a black one was rolled out in front of the hotel’s restaurant. Attendees, both in costumes and casual attire, began arriving shortly after 9 PM, making their way inside La San Pedrana. The atmosphere inside the restaurant was lively, with DJs Patron and Pau keeping everyone dancing.

As the party continued, ghostly figures, superheroes, witches, scary clowns, skeletons, vampires, and even a headless woman mingled among the attendees. Other characters included Diddy with his baby oil, Vybz Kartel, female police officers, aliens, Egyptian princesses, and cartoon characters like Moana and the famous Addams Family.

As the celebration continued with DJs playing popular tracks, host Eiden Salazar Jr. invited those in costume to step onto the stage, where a panel of judges evaluated them. After some time, the scores were tallied, and this year’s Halloween extravaganza winners were announced. The prizes included gift certificates, dinners, hotel stays, bar tabs, local flights, sailing trips, gym memberships, Belkin Beer cases, a large tequila supply, and cash giveaways.

The first prize in the “Lisa’s Favourite” category was awarded to the Nightmare Before Christmas costume. In the “Funniest” section, the Piñata and Mexican costumes were the winners. Next, the La San Pedrana Manager’s favorite was the Voodoo Lady.

Following that, the Holiday Hotel Manager’s favorite went to the Princess Diaries and Her Security Guard. The prize for the Best On-Stage Performance was awarded to the Happy Island group. Best Makeup went to the Dead Bride, while the Ghost Duo won Best Couple Costume.

The Disney Villains won Best Group, and the crowd’s favorite was Vybz Cartel. The Scariest Costume of the evening was the In-Character Michael Myers. Before announcing the top costume of the event, some lucky attendees won prizes after performing dances on stage.

Finally, the top winner of this year’s Halloween extravaganza was revealed. The Most Creative Costume award and a prize of BZ$1,000 went to the Headless Woman. Everyone was amazed by this impressive and scary costume.

The organizers congratulated all the winners and thanked everyone who contributed to the event’s success. A special thank you was extended to the sponsors for their generous donation of prizes. As the party ended, everyone was encouraged to start planning their new costumes for next year’s Halloween party.