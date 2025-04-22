Ambergris Caye celebrates a peaceful Easter holiday

During the long Easter weekend, from Friday, April 18th, to Monday, April 21st, locals and tourists in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, celebrated the much-anticipated annual occasion with religious events and beach activities. Easter was observed in various locations across the island, particularly at the popular Secret Beach on the northwest coast of Ambergris Caye.

Visitors began arriving on Holy Thursday, excited to experience what La Isla Bonita had to offer. Many came to watch the Passion of Christ play performed by the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church on Good Friday. This re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ started at 4:30PM and wound through the main streets of San Pedro. The play depicts the arrest and trial of Jesus, followed by his forced march carrying a heavy wooden cross while being mocked and beaten by church members portraying Roman soldiers. Onlookers followed along as the performance moved through Pescador Drive, looping around to Barrier Reef Drive, and concluding with Christ’s crucifixion on the beach near the central park.

A devoted participant in this activity shared that Christ died to save everyone and was God’s Son. In Central Park, Christ was crucified alongside two others, who are referred to in the Bible as thieves. The play concludes with a procession through the streets, followed by Christ’s burial, and continues with his resurrection.

On Saturday, despite the lingering presence of Sargassum on the eastern coast, families flocked to the beaches for a day of fun. Many chose to visit Boca del Rio Beach Park, while others enjoyed refreshing swimming at the Central Park beach. Several establishments were preparing to host parties featuring DJs, food, and drink specials along the coast. However, most visitors gravitated towards the island’s northwestern side, near Secret Beach.

On Easter Sunday, Secret Beach was once again the place to be. This popular and rapidly growing beach destination was filled with visitors enjoying live entertainment and the area’s free Sargassum area. The weather was excellent, drawing hundreds of beachgoers to this favored spot on northern Ambergris Caye.

A kayak race was among the activities at Secret Beach, adding to the variety of water activities everyone enjoys.

Overall, the Easter holiday weekend passed without major incidents besides a couple of traffic accidents. The San Pedro Traffic Department worked diligently to maintain order on the roads, while the San Pedro Police Department ensured the island’s safety.