The San Pedro Marching Bands entertains island community during appreciation show

On Saturday, April 26th, the San Pedro Town Council hosted the highly anticipated Marching Bands Appreciation Show at Ambergris Stadium. This event was organized to honor the contributions of the marching bands from San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) and San Pedro High School (SPHS) to the community spirit. It attracted large crowds of residents and visitors alike, who paid a small admission fee of $3, which was donated to the bands.

The celebration started with a lively parade, where both bands performed as they marched from Perla Escondida to Ambergris Stadium. With drums beating, the procession captivated onlookers along the streets. Spectators lined the parade route, cheering and waving as the bands, dressed in their crisp uniforms, marched proudly toward the stadium.

The parade culminated at Ambergris Stadium, which was transformed into a venue for musical excellence, with no standing room available. Councillor Adaly Ayuso addressed the audience and the bands, stating, “We are here to celebrate something very special. To our bands, dancers, and musicians, you make us proud. Tonight, we honor your talent, discipline, and the unity you bring to our community.” She also took the opportunity to thank the parents, teachers, and sponsors for their support in helping the marching bands thrive.

The SPRCS marching band was the first to showcase its intricate routines on the field, blending rhythms with flair. Their synchronized movements and spirited melodies reflected months of hard work and dedication. The audience responded enthusiastically, with applause and standing ovations echoing throughout the field.

After the first performance, Deputy Mayor Ernesto Bardalez, along with councillors from the San Pedro Town Council and the reigning Miss San Pedro, Alexa Acosta, presented surprise awards to individuals who had worked with each of the bands. Awards were given to Francis Mendez and Antonio Aragon for their work with the SPRCS band, recognizing their dedication and leadership in guiding the band to success. Similarly, Ariel McFradzean, Shanon Jones, and Richard Pitts were honored for their contributions to the SPHS band, acknowledging their commitment and support. Both marching bands were also given an Award of Excellence trophy, a testament to their hard work and talent.

The SPHS marching band took to the field for their performance. Their high-intensity routine, combined with fireworks, captivated the entire stadium, eliciting loud cheers from the audience throughout the performance.

The event highlighted the significance of music education and youth engagement on the island. Organizers emphasized that marching bands do more than entertain; they foster teamwork, discipline, and pride among the San Pedro youth. The students from both bands expressed gratitude for the community’s support and looked forward to their next performance.

Both island marching bands recently participated in the Belize Band Fest 2025 held on Saturday, April 12, in Independence Village. This festival, which attracts bands from across the country, is a platform for young musicians to showcase their talent and compete at a national level. SPHS returned from the festival as sub-champions.