Spooky Fun at Holiday Hotel’s Halloween Party

San Pedro’s most anticipated Halloween was celebrated in grand style on Saturday, October 25, 2025, when La San Pedrana Restaurant at the Holiday Hotel came alive with a vibrant crowd and a stunning display of costumes. Master of Ceremonies Eiden Salazar kept the energy high throughout the night, while DJs Debbie and Bigz provided the evening’s soundtrack. Judges Carlos Barrientos, Elmer Cornejo, and Anita Paz faced the challenging task of selecting winners from dozens of creative entries. Revelers from across Ambergris Caye and beyond gathered to compete for exciting prizes, including a $1,000 cash award, making this event one of the highlights of San Pedro’s annual social calendar.

Building on the success of last year’s record-breaking bash, the 2025 edition expanded its prize list and introduced new contest categories. Months of planning by the Holiday Hotel and La San Pedrana management teams ensured a smooth production, with support from numerous sponsors and a diverse judging panel to guarantee fairness and fun. The event’s long-standing reputation for creativity and hospitality continues to attract both locals and visitors seeking a truly unique San Pedro Halloween experience.

The night began with a lively parade of contestants, each showcasing elaborate and imaginative costumes to impress the audience and judges. Categories for the competition included Scariest, Crowd’s Favorite, Best Group, Best Makeup, Best On-Stage Performance, Holiday Hotel Manager’s Favorite, La San Pedrana Manager’s Favorite, Funniest, Lisa’s Favorite, Best Clown, Sexiest, Most Elegant, and Most Creative. Prizes ranged from the $1,000 cash award for the Most Creative Costume to private sailing adventures for twelve persons for the Best Group, along with Tropic Air flights, hotel stays, cases of Belikin beer, and numerous gift certificates.

The winners of the night delivered performances and designs that captivated the crowd. The Scariest Costume went to the Nun with Sharp Teeth, while Best Makeup was awarded to Gracile and Consuela for their detailed face painting. Melody and her crew, dressed as The Little Mermaid characters, took home Best On-Stage Performance, and the Happy Island Group won Best Group Costume. The Holiday Hotel Manager’s Favorite went to the Half-Body Waist Costume, while the Funniest Costume was Marciel “Muerte de Hambre.” Lisa’s Favorite was the SAS Soldier from the Call of Duty game, and the Most Elegant Costume went to Darlie Asueta. Grace Brown won Sexiest Costume, and the coveted Most Creative title, along with the $1,000 grand prize, went to the Evil Witch.

An organizer from La San Pedrana shared that they aim to make each Halloween more unforgettable than the last, highlighting the teamwork and community spirit behind the event. One of the judges remarked that this year’s costumes exceeded expectations, noting that everyone brought their A-game.

Sponsors for this year’s celebration included Searious Adventures, Xsite Belize Sailing Adventures, Holiday Hotel, La San Pedrana Bar and Grill, Jaguar Jungle Gift Shop, Zyva Beauty, Bowen and Bowen, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, Secret Beach Waterpark, Happy Island, Gillie’s Pour House, Wayo’s Bar, Train Station Gym, Tiburon Rum, Fruteria Michelle, Traveler’s Liquors, Tropic Air, Cuello’s Distillery, and San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi.