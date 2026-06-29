Demphra, La Factoria Headlines San Pedro’s Día de San Pedro Celebration

Hundreds of island residents and visitors gathered at Saca Chispas Field on Saturday, June 27th, as the San Pedro Town Council celebrated Día de San Pedro, the island’s annual festival honoring its patron saint. The celebration combined cultural traditions with live entertainment, highlighted by the crowning of the new Queen of the Bay San Pedro and a headline performance by Panamanian recording artist Demphra of La Factoria.

For generations, Día de San Pedro has been one of the island’s most important community celebrations, commemorating San Pedro’s cultural heritage and bringing together residents, businesses, and visitors. This year’s festivities officially began at 8PM, with Master of Ceremonies Natalie Arceo welcoming attendees before introducing Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez.

In his opening address, Nuñez reflected on the importance of preserving the traditions that have shaped San Pedro while celebrating the island’s continued growth and resilience. He encouraged everyone in attendance to enjoy the evening’s festivities while honoring the community’s shared history.

One of the evening’s most anticipated moments was the presentation, crowning, and sashing of Zsaphirrah Coleman as the new Queen of the Bay San Pedro. Surrounded by family, friends, and supporters, Coleman officially accepted the title. She will serve as a cultural ambassador for the island during community events and official functions over the coming year.

Throughout the evening, the San Pedro Dance Academy entertained the audience with several choreographed performances. At the same time, sponsors Bowen & Bowen, Tropic Air, and Sunset Caribe were recognized for their support of the annual celebration.

Mexican comedian Tila María Sesto also took the stage, keeping the audience entertained before the night’s main musical performances.

As midnight approached, anticipation grew for the arrival of Panamanian reggaeton and reggae artist Demphra Factoria. Shortly after 12AM, the internationally known performer took the stage, delivering an energetic performance of her popular hits that kept hundreds of fans dancing into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Food and beverage vendors operated throughout the venue, creating a festive atmosphere as families, residents, and visitors celebrated together.

The annual Día de San Pedro celebration remains one of the island’s signature cultural events, honoring San Pedro’s patron saint and providing an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate its history, traditions, and identity.