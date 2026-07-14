San Pedro Lobster Fest Block Party Draws Large Crowd for an Evening of Food and Entertainment

The 2026 San Pedro Lobster Festival concluded with its annual Block Party on Saturday, July 11th, at the Hon. Louis Sylvestre Sports Complex, also known as Saca Chispas Field. The celebration capped off more than a week of activities, including the popular Lobster Crawl, which invited residents and visitors to sample specialty lobster dishes and drinks at participating restaurants islandwide.

Starting at 5PM, the event brought together residents and visitors for an evening of live entertainment, lobster-inspired cuisine, competitions, and prize giveaways celebrating one of the island’s signature festivals. The evening opened with performances by the Panerrifix Steel Band and the San Pedro Dance Company before Deputy Mayor Adaly Ayuso officially welcomed attendees on behalf of the San Pedro Town Council.

In her remarks, Ayuso described Lobster Fest as more than a culinary event, saying it celebrates the island’s fishermen, local businesses, culture, and the community that makes San Pedro unique.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed additional performances before organizers announced the winners of the festival’s culinary and booth competitions. Jyoto won Best Booth Design, while Mahogany Bay earned First Place for Best Lobster Dish, with Anglers Seafood Restaurant in second and Estel’s Dine by the Sea in third. In the Best Drink category, Tiburon Rum took first place, followed by Alaia Belize in second and Mahogany Bay in third.

Raffle drawings were also held for participants who attended events throughout the week-long festival.

The block party marked the culmination of the annual festival organized by the San Pedro Business Association and its Lobster Fest Committee, chaired by Rebecca Arceo. She said the festival continues to grow each year and praised the quality of the food, beverages, and booth displays, noting the strong turnout and spirited competition among participants.

Arceo also highlighted the dedication of the volunteers and the small organizing team responsible for coordinating the event. She explained that proceeds from the festival are reinvested in future editions, with planning for next year’s 20th-anniversary celebration already underway.

Organizers thanked the organizers, sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and entertainers whose efforts contributed to another successful festival.

Participating restaurants and businesses included Aji Tapa Bar & Restaurant, Akasha Restaurant, Alaia Belize, Anglers Seafood Restaurant, Black & White Restaurant, Brooklyn Bagels, Coconut Cafe, Croc’s Sports Bar & Grill, Dianita’s Take Out, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, Happy Island Beach Bar & Grill, Jyoto Sushi, Matchaica Restaurant, Mahogany Bay, Mel Spain, Nauti Crab, Opus Ocean Grille, Pirate’s Not So Secret, Pirate’s Pizza, Playa de Sala, Recino’s Imports, Somplace South, Tacos La Diosa, The Beach Bar & Grill, The Island’s Jungle Bar, Tiburon Rum, Traveller’s Liquors, and Tropic Al’s.

The festival’s principal sponsors were the San Pedro Town Council, Bowen & Bowen, and the Belize Tourism Board.