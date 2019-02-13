Lobster season closes February 15th

Friday, February 15th has been set as the closing date for the lobster season, and that closure will run through June 14, 2019. Fisher folks are hereby reminded that lobster traps should be removed from the waters during this period.

According to a press release from the Fisheries Department, any person found in possession of lobster after February 15th will be prosecuted in accordance with Section 3(1) (b) of the Fisheries Regulation, Chapter 210 of the Subsidiary Laws of Belize Revised Edition 2000-2003.

In March of 2019, fisheries officials will be visiting fishing camps and coastal fishing communities to take stock inventory of lobster traps owned by fishers. This is expected to facilitate the registration of such fishing tools. The Fisheries Department informs the general public that they will actively enforce the removal of traps from the waters during the closed period of the season.

The Fisheries Department hereby makes a special appeal to fishers and the public to uphold the Fisheries Regulations regarding lobster and other marine products and urges all responsible citizens to call the Department at 224-4552 or 223-2623 to report any infractions. The Department can also be reached via email at [email protected] The public is assured that all information communicated to the Fisheries Department will be treated with the highest confidentiality.

