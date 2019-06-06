Parents encouraged to sign up children for the Coral Reef Ed-Ventures Summer Camp

From Monday, June 24th to Friday, July 12th, island students will have the opportunity to participate in one of the longest running summer programs in San Pedro Town. Celebrating its 20th year, the Coral Reef Ed-Ventures Summer Camp is aimed at promoting the conservation of the Belize Barrier Reef System by teaching children on the importance of coral and marine ecosystems. The summer program is hosted through a partnership between students from Smith College in Massachusetts, USA, and Hol Chan Marine Reserve.

The two-week program will be held at the San Pedro High School (SPHS) and is divided into two segments. The first-week targets youth 12 years and older who have participated in a previous Coral Reef Ed-Venture Summer Camp. Starting on Monday, June 24th and ending on Friday, June 28th from 4PM to 6PM, this section of the camp will see participants learning about the impact of plastic pollution, erosion, and activism in the community.

The following week, from Monday, July 1st to Friday, July 12th from 9AM to 12PM, the camp will be geared towards younger children aged seven to 12. This part of the summer program will focus on establishing connections between the student and the marine ecosystem as they learn about their interactions and how their actions impact the environment.

All interested parents or guardians are encouraged to sign their children up for the programs. Camp Registration forms are available at the San Pedro Town Public Library on Barrier Reef Drive or at the Hol Chan Marine Reserve Office on Caribeña Street.

Coral Reef Ed-Ventures summer camp will end with a graduation ceremony where the young participants will be presented with awards recognizing them as Kids Coral Experts. Everything is free and fun!

