Fishermen Arrested for Illegal Possession of Conch

On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Fisheries Officers conducted a routine patrol southeast of Channel Caye where two fishermen were arrested for the possession of 874 conch during the closed season.

One of the fishermen, Mr. Bartolo Jimenez pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined $500 and an additional penalty of $17,480 ($20 for each conch) as a result of court proceedings held on July 4, 2019. The vessel, engine and fishing gears were all forfeited to the Government of Belize.

The Fisheries Department reminds fisher folks and the public that the conch season remains closed until September 30, 2019, in accordance with Regulation 6 (1) (a) of the Fisheries Regulations, Chapter 210 of the Subsidiary Laws of Belize Revised Edition 2003. The continued contribution to livelihoods and the national economy is dependent on the adherence to the laws designed to ensure its sustainability.

The Fisheries Department advises the public to report any illegal fisheries activity by calling telephone numbers: 224-4552 or 223-2623.

