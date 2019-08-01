Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute collaborates with the Commonwealth Marine Economies

The Belize Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute is hosting a team (3 persons) from the United Kingdom’s Commonwealth Marine Economies (CME) Programme to consult on the development of a Maritime Economy Plan for Belize on July 30th, 2019 in Belmopan and August 1st, 2019 in Belize City. The team is made up by:

Mr. Jonathan McCue – Senior Marine Planner, ATKINS Global

Mr. Felipe Steigler – Blue Economy and Marine Management Expert, ATKINS Global

Ms. Kassia De Santos – CME Regional Manager

The CME Programme was launched in 2016 by the British government to support 17 Commonwealth Small Island Developing States (SIDS), of which Belize is a beneficiary country, in identifying the potential of, and developing, their marine economies in a sustainable, resilient and integrated way. Since 2017, Belize has received technical assistance from CME Programme partners such as the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas), the UK Hydrographic Office and the National Oceanographic Center (NOC), to name a few. Through the support of sustainable, growing marine economies, the Programme is designed to create jobs, drive national economic growth, reduce poverty, ensure food security and build resilience against forces of nature.

CZMAI, garnering input from other key sector agencies, serves as the national focal point agency to liaise with the Programme’s technical experts for the development of the Plan. As such, CZMAI is responsible for sharing updates of all developments relating to the implementation of the CME Programme in Belize.

Tuesday, July 30th, 2019’s meeting will be held at the Residence of the British High Commissioner located at Melhado Parade, North Ring Road, Belmopan City and Thursday, August 1st, 2019’s meeting will be held at the CZMAI Training Room located on the Ground Floor of the Coastal Zone Multi-Complex Building, Princess Margaret Drive, Belize City.

