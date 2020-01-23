Illegal Harvesting of Nassau Grouper (Epinephelus striatus)

A joint operation between the Belize Fisheries Department and Dangriga Police on January 20th, 2020 in the Dangriga area resulted in the confiscation over 400 pounds of Nassau Grouper, including fillet and whole fish.

The Department hereby reminds the PUBLIC that in accordance with the Fisheries Regulation Statutory Instrument No. 49 of 2009:

a. No person shall take from the waters of Belize, buy, sell or have in possession any Nassau Grouper between the 1st December and the 31st March inclusive in any year.

b. No person shall take from the waters of Belize, buy, sell or have in possession any Nassau Grouper which is less than 20 inches in total length or greater than 30 inches in total length.

c. Every Nassau grouper caught in the water of Belize shall be landed as whole fish.

d. Every fish, other than Nassau Grouper, caught in the waters of Belize and is landed as fillet fish shall have a skin patch measuring 2 inches by 1 inch.

The Fisheries Department advises the public to report any illegal fishing activity by calling telephone numbers: 224-4552/203-2623 or by email at [email protected]

