Town Council urges property owners to keep their land clean, adding that burning garbage is illegal

Owners on the island who have neglected their property, leaving it untidy and overgrown with vegetation, were given notice by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and the Sanitation Department. The SPTC reminds islanders that their property must be clean and that burning garbage within town limits is a serious offense.

In the different subdivisions, residents continue to report empty lots used a garbage dumps. Others are overgrown parcels housing rodents and other animals. According to those living near these eyesores, the vacant lots are neglected with no one doing anything about it. The notice from the SPTC is well received, but people are still skeptical if there will indeed be any enforcement.

The SPTC said that overgrown and untidy abandoned parcels violate their “Control of Refuse,’ laws as stated in the Town Council’s 2005 Statutory Instrument (SI) No.13 of 2005 Section 9. According to this section, the town council may authorize the cleaning of unkept and overgrown premises within the limits of any town and recover the cleaning costs from the owner or occupier.

Within that same SI in Section 10, it touches on the burning of garbage. According to sub-section (F), anyone caught burning any refuse (garbage) commits a littering offense. This can lead to fines and even imprisonment.

To avoid problems with the local authorities, residents are advised to adhere to the rules. Meanwhile, any overgrown properties can be reported to the Sanitation Department at the SPTC by calling them at 673-8004.

