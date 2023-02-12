Belize Launches Green Climate Fund Country Programme

On February 10, 2023, the Ministry of Economic Development launched Belize’s first-ever Green Climate Fund Country Programme at the Umaya Resort in Placencia. This country programme highlights Belize’s climate priorities and outlines a portfolio of projects and programs that will aid the country in achieving climate resilience.

Through continuous engagement with the Green Climate Fund (GCF), Belize has been able to capitalize on concessionary loans and grant funding to continue working toward its climate agenda, without placing further strain on its fiscal space. The country programme highlights priority sectors and initiatives for adaptation and mitigation, including a pipeline of medium- and lower-priority projects to be submitted as funding proposals to the GCF. These projects are aligned with Belize’s national priorities, are economically feasible, and are designed with the potential for transformational impacts.

The GCF is the world’s largest climate fund mandated to support developing countries in responding to the climate crisis. In 2019, the Ministry of Economic Development as the National Designated Authority (NDA) to the GCF developed its first strategic framework and country programme ─ a living document that has since been updated twice to better reflect Belize’s changing landscape and to ensure its alignment with national strategies. In July 2022, this document was endorsed and published by the GCF.

In his address, Dr. Osmond Martinez, Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Economic Development, emphasized that “Belize made significant strides since 2020 and we are now in a better position to ensure that all sectors are captured within the country programme and that our priorities reflect Belize’s commitment to our international climate contributions and the Plan Belize Medium-Term Development Strategy.”

As Belize’s NDA, CEO Martinez, on behalf of the Government and people of Belize, thanks the GCF for their continued support and partnership.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS