ARACT hosts workshop for island air conditioning and refrigeration technicians

For three days from Monday, March 6th, 50 island heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians participated in a refresher training organized by the Association of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technicians (ARACT). The three-day workshop was held in the Sunbreeze Hotel conference room. The technicians participating were tested, introduced to upgraded equipment and new refrigerants, and informed of the consequences if caught working without a license.

ARACT’s President Amir Cass said these workshops occur countrywide throughout the year to ensure reliable work from the technicians in this industry. He emphasized that under the Laws of Belize, it is illegal to make refrigeration and air conditioning repairs without a valid license. “Technicians will be fined $5,000 if caught working without a license,” said Cass. “ARACT is mandated to help train and provide updates to any technician and assist in regulating the industry, but they must abide by the regulations and ensure they are authorized to practice the job,” Cass said this requirement is to guarantee further customers of the professional services a trained and certified HVAC technician should provide.

Cass explained that the workshop also focused on precautionary measures as technicians were introduced to work with new refrigerants, which are flammable and explosive. Cass added that the ARACT board has signed on to the Kigali Amendment. This international agreement calls for a gradual reduction in the consumption and production of hydrofluorocarbons, which are considered potential greenhouse gases.

During the workshop, participants understood refrigeration more broadly, particularly in a growing world demanding energy-safe work. Technicians were reminded of the importance of being well-trained to manage the industry’s new challenges.

Following the presentations, participants were tested and, based on the results, given the nod to apply for their licenses. Afterward, every successful participant was presented with a certificate of participation. Another workshop/refresher is expected to take place in the upcoming months.

ARACT indicated that those technicians who could not attend the workshop and need to renew their licenses must travel to the Capital City of Belmopan. To make an appointment, contact the Chief Environmental Officer in the Department of the Environment within the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Disaster Risk Management located at 7552 Hummingbird Highway, Belmopan. The telephone number is 822-548/2819, or email [email protected] or [email protected]. Additional information can be viewed on the website www.doe.gov.bz.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS