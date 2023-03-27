Belize Authorities respond to the Grounding Incident of Motor Vessel Herca-1

On 26th March 2023, the Belize Port Authority responded to a marine incident involving a 98.25 meters Panamanian-registered general cargo vessel “HERCA-1”. The vessel was transiting Belizean waters en route to Port Everglades from their last port call in Puerto Cortes. The vessel is carrying containers and break-bulk cargo.

At approximately 0400 hours on 26th March 2023, the Herca-1 experienced mechanical failure and ran aground at position 17°29’30.83″, 088°02’36.58″W, east of the Drowned Cayes. The Vessel remains grounded, and the salvage operations will commence shortly under the supervision of the Department of Environment, Belize Port Authority and the Belize Coast Guard.

The vessel has been detained pending an investigation into the grounding incident, environmental impacts, and damage assessment. A joint team comprising the Belize Port Authority, Department of the Environment, Belize Coast Guard, and Fisheries Department are attending to the incident. Upon inspection, the vessel does not pose a threat of pollution at this time, as its hell remains intact. However, damage assessment to the marine environment is still ongoing.

Once dislodged from its grounded position. The vessel will remain detained until the investigation and damage assessment concludes. The 13 crew members onboard are safe and cooperating with Belizean Authorities in the conduct of the investigation. The Belize Port Authority has also duly informed the Flag State of the marine incident and the ship’s status.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS