Oceana Belize’s signature collection campaign against offshore oil exploration reaches San Pedro

Oceana Belize’s signature collection drive arrived in San Pedro Town. The drive is meant to trigger a national referendum regarding oil exploration in Belizean waters. A team of Oceana representatives was observed engaging the public on Friday, June 9th, in downtown and other areas of San Pedro. According to the team conducting the collection drive, the response from San Pedranos has been positive, and every islander they spoke to supports a referendum before the idea of offshore oil exploration in Belize.

Oceana representatives noted that islanders are strongly against offshore oil drilling in Belize, with many believing that it could jeopardize the tourism and fishing industries. With the country’s economy strongly dependent on tourism, islanders feel that oil exploration would be an absolute detractor. The negative impact on Belize’s marine natural resources, especially the Belize Barrier Reef System, would be devastating. A few island residents even told The SPSun that they fear that companies conducting this activity would import staff to do the job, as they don’t believe Belize has qualified workers for the task ahead. While the negative far outweighs the benefits, many Belizeans maintain that if the government wants to explore this idea, they must consult the people.

The latest incident regarding this topic occurred on June 1st, when a floating oil rig was spotted near Ambergris Caye. It was cause for much concern across the island. While tour operators and fishers raised the alarm, the Belize Port Authority quickly issued a release explaining that the rig, identified as the Semi-submersible drilling unit MV ‘Frida 1’, was in Belize to replenish stores and was not authorized to conduct any other activity while in the country. The oil rig remained in the country for about 24 hours before heading north to Mexico’s waters.

The nationwide signature collection drive was announced in November 2022 by Oceana’s Vice President, Janelle Chanona. The decision was made after suspecting the current government administration’s intent to conduct seismic testing in Belizean waters without consulting the public.

The current moratorium against offshore oil drilling in Belize has been a law since 2017. It is known as the Petroleum Operations (Maritime Zone Moratorium) Act 2017. It was triggered after the government reportedly agreed to begin offshore oil exploration in 2016. Following strong opposition from the public, particularly in San Pedro, the activities were suspended. A series of public consultations and petitions followed, culminating with the creation of the current moratorium.

The Referendum Act requires that at least 10% of the registered electors in Belize sign the petition before it can be submitted to the Governor General’s office for approval. Oceana Belize has not provided an update on the signature collection drive, but they maintain that the response from Belizeans has been positive. As their signature collectors continue working across the country, they invite anyone interested in participating in the campaign to contact them via their social media platforms or WhatsApp at 610-0952.

