Human activity interfering with sea turtle nesting

The 2024 Ambergris Sea Turtle Nesting Season is underway, and the Hol Chan Marine Reserve (HCMR) team is actively monitoring it. On Thursday, May 15th, around 1:47PM, they confirmed two turtle crawls, likely occurring at night. The turtle made three unsuccessful attempts at digging her nest before finally succeeding. This brings the number of sea turtle nests in Ambergris Caye to six. While everyone is excited about the season, Hol Chan stressed that human activity remains a significant threat to a successful turtle nesting season. The urgency of this situation cannot be overstated.

The San Pedro Sun contacted the HCMR for further details and was told, “An undisclosed individual was trying to dig for nests and the path of the sea creatures; however, the reported incident has been addressed. Ever since the event, we have been watching for the safety of these species and keenly observing the activities on the beach. We would also like to take this time to encourage the public to kindly limit their driving on the beach path from north to Robles Point, especially since we are in the sea turtle nesting season, which will last until November, and to take the alternative back road, starting in the Basil Jones path, for the safety and hatching our sea turtles. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and to adhere to guidelines to help protect and conserve these remarkable species, as everyone’s effort can make a significant difference by collaborating to ensure a successful nesting season for our sea turtles by protecting wildlife.”

Other recommendations that help protect and conserve these marine animals are to keep the beach clean and free of litter and debris. Additionally, turn off and dim lights near the beach at night to prevent disorienting the hatchlings. Respect and avoid disturbing marked nesting areas and protective barriers. If you spot any nesting turtles or hatchlings, report them promptly to the local conservation authority at 226-2247 or through email at [email protected]. Your actions can make a difference. For further details and information, visit https://www.facebook.com/holchanbelize/