The Bonefish and Tarpon Trust conducts educational presentations at primary schools in the Cayes

On Wednesday, June 5th, the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust (BTT) wrapped up a series of presentations at several San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker primary schools. The science-based organization, committed to conserving flats, fisheries, and habitats, conducted educational sessions with students from Infant Two and Standard One classes. The sessions focused on protecting fisheries habitats and the life cycle of tarpon, a protected fish species in Belize.

The educational outreach on Ambergris Caye took place from Monday, June 3rd and 4th across several schools. These schools included New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist Primary School, Ambergris Caye Elementary School, Holy Cross Anglican School, La Isla Bonita Elementary, and finally, San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School. The presentations were led by BTT’s Belize-Mexico Program Manager, Dr. Addiel Perez, Technical Assistant Lysandra Chan, and educators Inair Perez and Marissa Novelo, who bring over 15 years of teaching experience to the project. The University of Belize Biology student Coralyse Perez facilitated fun and interactive sessions.

The Infant-level sessions introduced students to the life cycle of tarpon, one of the most important fish species in the flats of Belize, along with permits and bonefish. These fish support the multi-million-dollar fly fishing industry in Belize. The young students learned about the significance of marine habitats that support these species. The presentations included interactive illustrations of aquatic habitats, such as mangrove forests, which serve as nurturing grounds for marine life. They also learned about the stages of tarpon development, from spawning to larvae to the juvenile stage. At the juvenile stage, tarpons spend much time in areas where they can grow undisturbed, such as mangroves. In the following stages, students learned about sub-adult and adulthood. Afterward, the students were divided into groups and tasked to recreate the life cycle of tarpon. All groups did a good job, and every student received activity books containing additional information on conservation and the fish species of tarpon, permit, and bonefish.

The next round of presentations involved Standard One students, focusing on conserving natural marine habitats. The presentation highlighted the significance of mangroves as a crucial habitat for the development of fisheries. In addition to tarpon, the presentation introduced other protected fish species, such as permit and bonefish. The students learned that mangroves play a vital role in the survival of these three types of fish, which are essential for fueling the local tourism economy on the island and the country. They also discovered that such habitats support other fish species, including lobster and young turtles.

Dr. Perez emphasized the importance of educating younger students about conservation through educational presentations. He stated that introducing students to the functions of natural resources around their homes and the significance of conservation at an early age is crucial.

The last educational session brought Perez and his team to Caye Caulker’s Roman Catholic Primary School on Wednesday, June 5th. At the end of the school presentations, Perez and his team distributed 522 activity books and 40 teacher information books. In addition to providing students and teachers with this material, they also gave 14 activity books to San Pedro’s Children’s Home and Community Center, Hope Haven. In Caye Caulker, the BTT team distributed 99 activity books and eight information books to teachers. BTT hopes to reach about 5,000 students and 400 teachers by the end of June and surpass these numbers by the end of this year. The team will now continue engaging with primary school students on the mainland. The educational tour will start by visiting coastal communities throughout the country.

To learn more about BTT’s work, visit its website at www.bonefishtarpontrust.org or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bttbelize.