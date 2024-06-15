Cayo Rosario project remains active; Environmental Clearance backs it up

The proposed tourism project on Cayo Rosario, a small island nestled within the Hol Chan Marine Reserve off the northwest coast of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, continues to be controversial. This location is crucial, as it places the project in direct conflict with the reserve’s conservation efforts. A united front of environmentalists, tourism stakeholders, and fly-fishing guides has vehemently opposed the project, which threatens the guides’ livelihoods. Despite this widespread opposition, the project has managed to secure the required permits and has been granted Environmental Clearance by the Department of the Environment (DOE).

According to a DOE representative, the developers can carry on with their projects in compliance with the respective permit’s regulations. This fact does not sit well with the fly-fishing community and other activists on Ambergris Caye, who oppose the development of over-the-water structures. They even requested another Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), but DOE noted that the developers had already been through an EIA process and were granted the Environmental Clearance. They explained that the only way to request another EIA is if the project expands by 50% or more. So far, the project seems to be within compliance.

Opposition to the project has persisted since 2018 when a construction plan that included 90 over-the-water structures and other buildings on the 10-acre island was proposed. However, the National Environmental Appraisal Committee (NEAC) advised the developers to scale down the project. The project now calls for 24 over-the-water structures and is set to open in mid-2025. This ongoing opposition highlights the public’s concern and the potential impact on the fly-fishing industry, a vital component of the local economy.

The bases for these overwater units appeared to be in their initial construction stages during a field visit by a group of fly-fishing guides on May 15th. Heavy machinery was on site, and concrete piles were erected on the seabed. The fly-fishing guides protested in front of the island, conveying that they disagreed with this development. The guides, already feeling the effects of unsustainable growth, argue that such development threatens the bonefish, permit, and tarpon, crucial fish species in the fly-fishing industry. As a result, they need to travel further, which adds to their operation costs. They ask the respective authorities to understand their plea and join them in protecting this industry, the environment, and their livelihoods.

The Hol Chan Marine Reserve tried to intervene by issuing a stop order on May 16th. However, with the Environmental Clearance, the project can continue. Hol Chan said they will continue monitoring the project to ensure guidelines are followed.

Speaking on the matter, the Area Representative, Honorable Andre Perez, Minister of the Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, said he understands the fly-fishing guides. Perez said the case with Cayo Rosario should never have happened. However, the developers have titles to the land, and the project is legally compliant. As such, he said the government needs to be very careful with this case.

The Minister of Sustainable Development, Honorable Orlando Habet, added that certain risks are taken regarding developments. He said progress brings problems and pointed out that Belize has a vast amount of land and sea in conservation. Habet stressed that national development is needed, and the NEAC vets some projects that go through an EIA. Habet explained that afterward, a report is shared with DOE. “We go based on their recommendations,” he said. Regarding the country’s natural resources threat, the minister said that forests still cover 60% of the country and 39% in protected areas.

The environmental community on Ambergris Caye, along with other stakeholders, including the fly-fishing guides, will continue pressing on this issue. The guides have stated on several occasions that they are not against development but believe that their livelihoods are on the edge with these types of investments. They have pledged to continue opposing this construction at Cayo Rosario and will return to protest to voice their disapproval, demonstrating their unwavering determination to protect their environment and livelihoods.