San Pedro Town Council’s Natural Restoration project continues to build better beaches

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is undertaking a natural-based beach nourishment project to improve the coastal shores of Ambergris Caye. The project started on January 11, 2023, between Fido’s Courtyard and the beachside that leads to the central park and an area in Boca del Rio. The initiative, led by Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez and marine scientists, aims to address coastal erosion caused by strong waves and the rise of local sea levels. The project will be completed in three weeks, with subsequent phases focusing on establishing green infrastructure and monitoring the beach’s health.

The nourishment plan, a complex procedure that will take some time before results are observed, involves placing sand on eroded dunes to restore them and provide storm protection for upland properties. The ongoing work on this stretch of beach will encourage nature to trigger a natural expansion of the beach, as storms over the years have caused erosion by carrying rocks, sand, and sediments along the coast. A temporary sea wall resembling a conch shell has been put in place to serve as a sand engine, paving the way for a more resilient and beautiful coastal landscape in the future.

One specific challenge faced during the operation was the creation of a pump to scoop out sand and place it back on the beach. This pump, designed with environmental considerations in mind, led to the alley’s closure by Fido’s Courtyard, previously used as a sand gathering area. The team is now working on erecting higher sea walls and raising the beach, which requires time, research, and multiple processes. Despite the challenges, professionals are dedicated to the project and excited to see the results contributing to environmental protection against storm surges and beach beautification.

After the completion of the project, the SPTC plans to establish green infrastructure practices to safeguard the area, including the introduction of beach vegetation and beach plants to beautify the area. The SPTC and crew would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all residents, marine scientists, local authorities, and environmentalists for their continued patience and understanding as they work towards an improved scenic beach for everyone.