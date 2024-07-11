San Pedro Town Council plans to address beach trash

Improper and illegal garbage disposal in San Pedro Town has been a big problem, and authorities on the island, like The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), continue to do everything they can to address the issue. One reported situation they want to point out is the ongoing practice of disposing of garbage on the beach. This includes yard and other types of debris, like household items left on the beaches. The SPTC said they would closely monitor this and remind island residents that such actions are illegal and that they are liable for an offense.

Councillor Ernesto Bardalez has announced plans to improve trash disposal in public areas, particularly beaches, by increasing the number of garbage bins in these locations. Some public spaces lack adequate waste bins, and Bardalez hopes that adding more containers will encourage everyone to help keep parks and beaches clean. In addition to this, there will be more beach clean-ups in the coming months. Bardalez also mentioned an upcoming educational campaign about littering but did not provide further details. He emphasized that household trash and yard waste should not be left on the beach but bagged and placed in garbage receptacles for scheduled weekly pick-ups. Bardalez urged people to do their part in keeping the island and its surroundings free from rubbish, as this benefits both residents and San Pedro, a major tourism destination in the country. Clean environments enhance quality of life and fosters community pride.

The SPTC Sanitation Department is cleaning the downtown beaches and removing excess green debris (coconut leaves and used coconuts). However, they noted that this type of rubbish, like tree branches, must be taken directly to the Solid Waste Transfer Station south of town by the respective households or individuals. Other trash forms, such as construction debris, must be delivered directly to the transfer station. Some construction waste has been illegally disposed of in public spaces, beaches, and even the sea. The SPTC Sanitation Department clarified that they are not responsible for construction debris.

In some areas, residents affected by the eyesore commented that the illegal dumping also attracts pests and diseases. They urge the SPTC to start issuing fines to those not adhering to littering regulations. The SPTC discourages such practice, and offenders will be liable if the issue continues. The island administration added that it is everyone’s responsibility to help manage waste on the island. This will help alleviate the problem, and managing waste will not be challenging for either the Sanitation Department or the residents.