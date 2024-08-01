New park fee go into effect at Hol Chan Marine Reserve

Starting August 1st, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve (HCMR) will implement a new entrance fee of US$15 for all 15 zones. Initially, there were discussions of a US$20 fee, but this was met with resistance from tour guides and operators. While some accept the new fee, a US$5 increase from the previous cost of US$10, others are worried about its impact on their businesses. The HCMR management has not provided additional comments on the fee increase.

A press release dated July 27th officially announced the US$15 entrance fee, stating that pre-booked tours before August 1st will still be honored at the old price. Tour operators must submit proof of bookings made before the fee change. The entrance fee for Belizeans will remain the same, and they will need to show valid identification to qualify for the local rate.

The new rate for entry into the Hol Chan Marine Reserve has faced significant criticism. Some tour operators are concerned that it could negatively impact tourism, mainly because August is considered a slow season. This sentiment is echoed by small tour operators who believe it will be challenging to sell tours to Hol Chan at an increased rate. They suggest that the rate hike be delayed until later in the year or even until 2025. Additionally, some stakeholders have proposed boycotting Hol Chan and redirecting their guests to other sites. Even with the imminent increase, many demand a proper justification for the fee hike.

Despite the opposition, the new entrance fee of US$20 will be implemented without delay. According to HCMR’s Executive Director Ian Pou, the previous cost of US$10 was insufficient to support additional tasks and better reserve patrolling. He clarified that Hol Chan had not decided to increase the fee unilaterally. Still, a collective agreement was reached after a meeting with the heads of various associations representing tour operators, tour guides, and sports fishers. Pou explained that all association presidents had agreed to the US$20 increase in a meeting held in May. However, when this increase was announced, the membership expressed strong opposition, prompting a temporary hold on its implementation. Pou mentioned the possibility of further consultations with the Board of Trustees, although it is uncertain whether these occurred.

Another reason cited for the fee increase is the significant expansion of the reserve over the years, from about five square miles in 1987 to over 160 square miles in 2024. While these expansions have benefited conservation, they have also incurred additional costs. The reserve’s administration seeks cooperation and understanding from all parties regarding the necessity of the new fee to effectively manage the marine reserve.

Established as a marine protected area in 1987 under the Fisheries Act (Statutory Instrument # 57) Laws of Belize, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve encompasses the southernmost marine and the coastal regions of Ambergris Caye, including portions of the Belize Barrier Reef, seagrass beds, and the mangrove islands of Boca Chica and Cangrejo Shoals. The current zoning scheme aims to ensure sustainable use and conservation of the area.