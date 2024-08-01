SACD hosts consultation sessions for co-management plan for Bacalar Chico

The co-management plan for the Bacalar Chico National, located in northern Ambergris Caye, was further discussed at a two-day consultation on July 26th and 27th in San Pedro Town. Hosted by the Sarteneja Alliance For Conservation and Development (SACD), the sessions heard feedback from representatives of the business community, fly fishing tour guides, local marine biologists, local conservation agencies, island residents, and the Belize Coast Guard toward the completion of the management strategy. SACD plans to have a permanent presence in the area by mid-August.

Results from the discussions will now be analyzed and presented to the stakeholders who participated in the two-day consultation. SACD’s Executive Director Joel Verde said that if the collective co-management plan meets everyone’s expectations, it will be forwarded to the Ministry of Sustainable Development for official vetting. Afterward, the co-management plan will be available to the public.

The two-day discussion took place at the San Pedro Library. Zoe Walker from the non-governmental organization Wildtracks led the day’s first sessions. The meeting discussed the planning for the next five years and beyond, sharing the action plans, implementation, and monitoring. The floor was open to those in attendance to share their concerns and make suggestions for the management plan. Walker and SACD’s Verde emphasized the importance of everyone’s input in creating a robust strategy.

Targets identified

The meeting highlighted the main targets regarding the conservation of natural resources and native wildlife in the terrestrial section of the national park. These targets included the protection of mangrove forests, littoral (coastal) forests, lagoons, sport fishing species, nesting bird areas, and sea turtle nesting grounds. The plan also addressed the issue of deterring illegal activities such as the unlawful extraction of species (game species and plants).

According to the current analysis and based on the participation of the attendees, no significant clearance of mangroves was noted within the park, except for two fishing camps in the west area. These are monitored to prevent expansion. Logging and hunting were pointed out as two main threats to Bacalar Chico. SACD noted that enforcement to deter these activities would be crucial and that they also plan to reforest the area with native fauna that has been depleted.

No impacts were noted in the lagoon areas of the park. The only issue noted was the excess accumulation of the seasonal Sargassum, which affects local marine species. It was pointed out that the Sargassum affects the quality of the water.

The proposal to ensure environmental impact assessments for large projects near Bacalar Chico is essential. Environmental Compliance Plans will be monitored, and developers will be held responsible for any breaches. The SACD team plans to work with the Department of the Environment and the Forest Department. The plan also includes communication with developers and local government, establishing a local advisory committee, and raising awareness of the potential threat to this protected area.

Regarding hunting permits, the plan is to lobby for license changes to be area-specific. To achieve other important goals, the management team looks forward to the support of influential bodies like the San Pedro chapter of the Belize Tourism Industry Association and the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute.

Other recommendations visited the previous restrictions to develop any infrastructure like cruise ports, docks, roadways, and anything that would interfere with the natural state of the national park as there are private properties within the national park. It was suggested that the government consider when these owners plan to develop these areas, particularly the coastal areas, which are nesting grounds for sea turtle species such as Loggerhead and Green Turtles. The current activities in the region have disrupted some of these nesting sites, reducing the number of sea turtles’ nests.

The national park is a World Heritage Site measuring over 12,600 acres, including its dry land and part of the surrounding waters around the island. It is the only place that touches the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef. The northern protected area has a water channel through the mangrove that serves as the park’s north boundary and narrowly separates Belize from Mexico.