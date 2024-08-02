DOE working towards enforcing all environmental laws in the Cayes

The Belize Department of Environment (DOE) has taken a significant step by opening a dedicated office in Ambergris Caye to protect the environment of San Pedro, Caye Caulker, and Caye Chapel. This demonstrates the DOE’s commitment to promoting sustainable development and actively participating in initiatives to preserve the island’s crucial marine ecosystem.

Since opening their office, DOE personnel have begun taking on small projects to improve the island’s developmental health. One of their recent projects included clearing the mangroves and removing waterway debris. This is crucial for protecting the ecosystem, as the mangroves are a vital nursery for young marine life. Removing items such as plastic is essential for maintaining the health of this habitat.

The DOE team is proactively tackling current and future issues that affect the island, such as preventing pollution from sources like land, air, water, and noise from the island’s residents. “As one of the fastest growing tourism destinations, there are several environmental threats to the island,” stated DOE. Their efforts on the island will focus on preventing unnecessary habitat destruction, coastal erosion, unregulated clearing of mangroves and seabed dredging, improper waste disposal and landfilling, and regulating rapid development for tourism purposes. Another major issue that DOE will monitor, which has gone unregulated in the past, is the improper management of liquid, solid, and hazardous wastes.

So far, environmental personnel have been conducting compliance monitoring of existing developments, collaborating with key agencies, and advising the San Pedro Town Council and Caye Caulker Village Council on ecological matters. Despite not having encountered any unlawful activities thus far, the plan is to carry out additional inspections in the future.

DOE has also stated that they are committed to raising awareness and engaging with the public on these issues through community events and educational outreach activities.

The DOE is dedicated to playing a significant role in environmental conservation for sustainable development in Belize and throughout the region. They are committed to ensuring that Belize develops to benefit present and future generations and is dedicated to providing essential services to Ambergris Caye and its surrounding area.

For the latest information about upcoming DOE projects, please check https://www.facebook.com/DOEBelize/. Visit the San Pedro DOE office Monday through Thursday from 8AM to 5PM and Fridays from 8AM to 5:30PM. The office can be contacted by calling 501-226-3073 or emailing [email protected].