Omar Arceo teaches sustainable fishing practices at annual Fly-Fishing Summer Camp

San Pedro’s Omar Arceo, popularly known as the “Dr. of the Flats,” was busy during this summer break, traveling the country and teaching the youth about sustainable fishing. He joined the campaign in the northern part of the country and then visited several coastal communities across Belize, where he interacted with young children via the annual Fly-Fishing Summer Camp.

The activities were organized by the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute in collaboration with environmental organizations and professionals like Arceo, Hilian Martinez, the Sarteneja Alliance for Conservation and Development, the Environmental Defense Fund, the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, San Pedro Tourist Guide Association, Yellow Dog Community and Conservation Foundation, Blue Bonefish Lodge and scientific anglers. The summer camp started at the end of June in the village of Sarteneja in northern Belize. With Arceo’s guidance, the camp participants learned about the different types of rods, honed their casting skills, and mastered essential knot-tying techniques crucial for catch-and-release fishing.

From July 15th through the 19th, the camp came to Arceo’s home island of San Pedro. Arceo taught participants the discipline of fly fishing. During the camp’s island edition, he taught the students fly-fishing skills, including fly casting, knot tying, and water reading. Arceo said it is important for the younger generation to learn about these responsible practices regarding fishing and protecting the marine environment. Arceo noted that the camp participants are the future fly-fishing tour guides and environmental advocates.

The summer camp continued in other coastal communities like Dangriga Town and Hopkins Village, where the same sustainable fishing skills were taught. The summer activity ended in Punta Gorda Town in the Toledo District in the second week of August. Campers learned all the necessary skills of this fishing method, fly-fishing, which has become part of a multi-millionaire industry in sports fishing. As in the other venues, they also learned line tying, wading, and the importance of the flats in relation to a healthy fishing industry. Other activities highlighted the need for healthy habitats and good handling practices.

Organizers thanked all participants for their interest this year and all the collaborators who made the camp very successful. See you all next year!