562 baby sea turtles hatch in northern Ambergris Caye this season

In Ambergris Caye, the sea turtle season begins in April and lasts through November. Sea turtles hatch year-round, but their peak is during the summer. As of August 12th, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve (HCMR) turtle monitoring team has discovered 45 nests, of which 15 had to be excavated, resulting in 11 successfully hatched and four spoiled. 562 hatchlings, including 81 green and 271 loggerhead turtles, returned to the sea.

To gain more insight into the discovery, Emelie Gomez, the Technical Supervisor in charge of the research and monitoring department, provided additional details about the 2024 Turtle Nesting Season. ” We conduct weekly monitoring visits, usually on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to check for unusual activity. Our monitoring activities include trips to the north, near the Bacalar Chico Reserve, which takes about one to one and a half hours to reach. The team walks through to observe turtle activity. These monitoring visits are usually scheduled for Wednesdays.”

In addition to providing details about the monitoring process, Gomez shared some tips on how the public can help keep these species safe while hatching. Residents and visitors to the island are advised not to disturb sea turtle nests as the laws of Belize protect them, and violators may be subject to fines and/or imprisonment. It is also crucial for everyone to pick up their trash when using the beach, as debris can obstruct baby turtles’ paths back to the sea. “A clean beach provided the way for the sea turtles to have ample beach space to lay their eggs,” said Gomez. Hol Chan also asked everyone to practice caution when driving on the beach during nesting season. “Drive with care when commuting to nesting areas.Use alternative back roads when accessible.”

Finally, they ask homeowners to use appropriate lighting, as bright lights can scare off nesting turtles. Gomez explained that establishments and property owners up north should kindly use “red lights” at night.

As the turtle nesting season continues, everyone is asked to report any turtle sightings or nest discoveries. Contact HCMR at +501-614-6439 on WhatsApp or by email at [email protected].

Photos courtesy of Hol Chan Marine Reserve