High-Level Dialogue of the Regional Climate Change Platform taking place on Ambergris Caye

The third High-Level Meeting of the Regional Climate Change Platform of Economy and Finance Ministries of Latin America and the Caribbean began on Friday, August 30th, in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The two-day meeting aims to approve the new work plan for the 2024-2025 period, which includes specific strategies for sustainable finance and climate change mitigation, and transfer the pro-tempore presidency from the Ministry of Finance of Chile to Colombia’s Ministry of Finance and Public Credit. The goal is for ministers attending to formally adopt a shared regional vision on sustainable finance.

The meeting, hosted by the Government of Belize (GOB) in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is taking place at the Grand Caribe Resort in northern Ambergris Caye. Ministers and representatives from 18 countries, regional agencies, the IDB executive leadership, and bilateral partners are attending. These countries include Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Argentina, Peru, Brazil, Germany, The Bahamas, Barbados, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, United Kingdom, Paraguay, and Honduras.

The Belize delegation is led by Prime Minister Honourable John Briceno and includes Deputy Mayor of San Pedro Dianeli Aranda. San Pedro is a vulnerable coastal community. Hosting this event on the island emphasizes the need for awareness of the dangers of climate change and the importance of investing in technology to address this issue.

Following the event, participants will have the unique opportunity to visit the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. Here, they can experience the beauty of Belize’s oldest multiple-use marine protected area through snorkeling.

Photos courtesy of GOB Press Office