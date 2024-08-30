Omar Arceo offers summer fly-fishing training in Mexico

The Dr. of the Flats, Omar Arceo, conducted his final fly-fishing summer training camp in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. The camp took place south of the municipality of Tulum at the Casa and Playa Blanca Fly-Fishing Lodges within the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve. Unlike previous camps where Arceo trained children, this time, the participants were fly-fishing guides working in the Mexican flats fishery industry. They were grateful for the training and the knowledge Arceo shared.

Arceo shared with The Sun that he was privileged to have been invited to interact with the fly-fishing guides from different parts of Mexico and share his knowledge in this type of fishing with them. “I shared with them good techniques in the fly-fishing industry as a service provider in the tourism sector, both as a fly-fisher and conservationist,” Arceo said. The training, considered a refresher for the camp participants, saw them honing their skills in the different types of rods, casting skills, and mastering essential knot-tying techniques crucial for catch-and-release fishing.

Arceo thanked the camp participants for their ongoing interest and dedication to fly-fishing and conservation. He extended gratitude to Casa and Playa Blanca Fly-Fishing Lodges, not just for being exceptional hosts but also for their unwavering commitment to their guests and tour guides, including their overall staff. Arceo also acknowledged Dr. Addiel Perez and Lysandra Chan from the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust for facilitating the exchange.

The well-known San Pedrano felt accomplished for completing another year of several summer camps. This included interacting with and introducing young Belizeans to fly-fishing in the coastal communities of San Pedro, Sarteneja Village, Belize City, Dangriga Town, Hopkins Village, and Punta Gorda Town. He eagerly looks forward to participating in the camps again next summer, demonstrating his unwavering commitment and enthusiasm for the cause.