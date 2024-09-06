SACD holds final consultation on Bacalar Chico National Park co-management plan

Over the past months, a series of consultations with crucial San Pedro Town and Ambergris Caye stakeholders have taken place to discuss the Bacalar Chico National Park co-management plan. The consultations led by the Sarteneja Alliance for Conservation and Development (SACD) have captured the feedback from business community representatives, fly-fishing tour guides, local marine biologists, conservation agencies, island residents, and enforcement agencies like the Belize Coast Guard. This input was compiled into a validation session on Friday, August 30th, where the co-management plan was presented and further discussed before it was given to the Ministry of Sustainable Development for official vetting and made available to the public.

The last consultation provided attendees with a plan that included their previous input. The presentation allowed new suggestions to the plan before it was finalized. SACD’s Executive Director Joel Verde said they are making final plans to have a permanent presence on the terrestrial portion of Bacalar Chico in northern Ambergris Caye. The terrestrial portion of the national park is home to native wildlife and fauna. He said a co-management plan is imperative to protect the species on this portion of the island that has been exploited in illegal logging and hunting.

The updated presentation discussed the conservation targets. These included mangrove and coastal forests, which were found in good condition, and little intervention will be needed for rehabilitation. This is also the same as the lagoon within the park. In the case of sport fishing species, some intervention may be necessary to protect them. Nesting birds’ areas and turtle nesting beaches also seemed to be in good condition within the national park. The amount available for illegally extracting game species and plants seems fair and will need human intervention. The SACD team will engage property owners nearby to maintain/improve their mangrove areas and increase a buffer zone. Regarding the cultural and geological features of the protected area, SACD said the plan is to identify and protect potential tourism destinations within Bacalar Chico.

The presentations also noted some of the threats to the national park. Unsustainable development, water contamination, hunting and looting, and poor sport fishing practices were deemed the highest priorities. Seasonal Sargassum sea algae, motorized vehicles and boats, and wildfires were also noted as other threats. The effects of climate change were also mentioned as a potential threat to the park as they influence the amount of rainfall the protected area receives and the temperature rise.

Strategies to protect important features of the national park

The turtle nesting areas within Bacalar Chico will be monitored constantly, and signage will be erected to prevent anyone from tampering with the nests. The SACD team also plans to raise public awareness about protecting the sea turtles that nest on the island. The SACD team will be trained on this topic, and beach clean-ups will occur frequently to keep the area suitable for sea turtle nesting. The beach will also be profiled to record signs of erosion, and nearby property owners will be advised on turtle-friendly lighting.

In the case of mangrove forests, the plan is to track changes in their coverage and carbon stock assessment and put a value on these important coastal trees. The co-management plan also calls for rehabilitation in the event of illegal clearance. No mangrove clearance will be allowed within the protected area, and public awareness and community engagement are also on the agenda. The coastal forest is expected to see the presence of rangers who will monitor activities such as extraction and hunting. The staff will also be trained on wildfires and collaborate with the Forest Department and other non-governmental organizations, including local parties like the Belize Tourism Industry Association in San Pedro.

SACD also plans to conduct a study to determine which species are dry and heat tolerant. The Bacalar Chico area is believed to have sources of freshwater. The study will also explore a cenote in the area and determine its salinity. These areas of water bodies will be georeferenced.

Moving forward

The co-management plan seeks to upgrade an existing ranger station in the park and restrict Bacalar Chico’s terrestrial portion. Enforcement will be strict, local partnerships will be strengthened, and the necessary equipment for operations will be acquired. The ranger team will be expanded, and there will be a checkpoint on the southern part of the park. To develop a tourism product, adequate infrastructure, such as trails, will be implemented, and an information office will be opened in San Pedro. The on-site team will also undergo training in tourism and hospitality.

SACD also has a communication strategy to engage the community further. They will plan school visits, participate in community events, open a visitor center on-site, and expand their outreach team on the island and to other Cayes like Caye Caulker.

Bacalar Chico National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site measuring over 12,600 acres, including its dry land and surrounding waters from the Caribbean Sea. It is the only place in the country that touches the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef.