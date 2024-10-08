Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Environment

Team Carma wins 4th Annual Reef Adventures Lionfish Tournament

Share

On Saturday, October 5th, Reef Adventures hosted its annual Lionfish Tournament at the Palapa Bar Dock. The event began at 7AM as participating boats set out to capture lionfish. After a day at sea, the teams returned at 4PM with iceboxes full of lionfish to weigh and count. Six teams participated in this year’s competition: Team Carma, Elite Divers, Chingon, Plentyfulltoo, Amigos del Mar, and Bossgial. Team Carma emerged as the winner, capturing 446 lionfish and claiming the top prize of $5,000. Team Elite secured second place by capturing 389 lionfish and earning $2,000 while also capturing the largest lionfish, measuring fourteen and three-fourth inches. Team Chingon clinched 3rd place with 241 lionfish, securing a total cash prize of $1,500 BZ. The total number of lionfish all teams captured was 1320!

The annual tournament raises awareness about the invasive lionfish species, which poses a significant threat to the marine ecosystem. Lionfish are native to coral reefs in the tropical waters of the South Pacific and Indian Oceans. The first lionfish in USA waters was sighted off the coast of Florida in 1985, believed to have been released from an aquarium. Since then, the lionfish population has spread across the wider Caribbean region, including the Gulf of Mexico, posing a pervasive threat to marine ecosystems and coastal fishing communities.
Lionfish were first documented in Belize in 2008 and have since become firmly established within the country’s marine environment. To control their population, residents and visitors are encouraged to participate in activities aimed at culling and consuming lionfish. The event organizers express their gratitude to all sponsors, including Reef Adventures, X-Box, Sun Valley Auto Trader J. Bookwalter, and the US Saloon Mining Company.
Looking ahead, the organizers eagerly anticipate hosting the competition once again in October 2025. They thank everyone who participated in this year’s event and congratulate team Carma for their impressive performance.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun