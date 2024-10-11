Sarteneja Alliance For Conservation and Development deploys team at Bacalar Chico

The Sarteneja Alliance for Conservation and Development (SACD) and a representative from the Belize Forest Department went on their first deployment within the Bacalar Chico National Park (BCNP) on Friday, October 4th. As part of their mission to protect and preserve this critical area, the team set up temporary signs, while permanent signage is completed to ensure clear identification of key areas. The primary goal of this endeavor is to facilitate movement through the park’s intricate mangroves, wooded trails, and coastal terrain while ensuring the preservation and surveillance of Belize’s valuable ecosystem. After nearly three decades, the team has successfully located and upgraded outdated markers at seven important southern points within the protected areas.

After reaching this significant milestone, the BCNP management team plans to establish a physical boundary line to mark the area for ongoing protection and surveillance. While exploring the dense forest, the team discovered a large paw print in Bacalar Chico Park, suspected of belonging to a jaguar. Although visual confirmation of these elusive predators is still pending, the discovery signifies a significant advancement in understanding the presence of big cats in the region. In response, team members are strategically deploying cameras and traps to enhance the monitoring and study of these remarkable animals, contributing to continuous efforts to safeguard the area’s biodiversity.

SACD is an NGO based in Sarteneja, dedicated to championing the protection and sustainable use of marine resources for the benefit of current and future generations. In March of this year, they took control of the co-management of Bacalar Chico National Park and are looking forward to working closely with other organizations on the island, such as the San Pedro Police Formation, Ambergris Caye Citizens for Sustainable Development (ACCSD), and the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, to serve the area properly. SACD also serves as the co-management collaborator for the Corozal Bay Wildlife Sanctuary (CBWS), closely collaborating with the Forestry Department to actively engage in the conservation and administration of the ecosystem. For the latest information and further details, please visit https://www.facebook.com/SACDBelize/ or contact 480-1440 for updates on monitoring the area.