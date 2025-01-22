San Pedro holds massive trash collection in observance of National Clean-Up Day

On Saturday, January 18th, hundreds of islanders joined thousands nationwide for National Clean-up Day, organized by the Department of the Environment. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, various groups focused on cleaning different areas, including the southern part of town, downtown San Pedro, the Boca del Rio beach area, the northern road, and the Bacalar Chico sea turtle nesting beaches in the north part of the island.

The event began at 7AM, with each group targeting their designated areas. The South Ambergris Caye Neighborhood Watch focused on the southern part of the island. At the same time, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), the San Pedro Lions Club, and San Pedro Junior College students concentrated their efforts from downtown north to Boca del Rio. Meanwhile, the North Ambergris Caye Alliance cleaned north of the Boca del Rio bridge, removing tons of rubbish from the northern road.

Islander Elito Arceo, along with students, staff, and volunteers from San Pedro High School, traveled over 15 miles north to the remote beaches of Bacalar Chico Reserve. These protected areas are popular spots for sea turtle nesting.

During their cleanup effort, countless large garbage bags were filled with rubbish collected from these northern beaches. Some students in the activity reported that plastics were the main items picked up. Other collected items included beer bottles, old clothing, and fishing nets. Some of this trash is believed to have washed ashore from other communities and even nearby countries like Mexico. Additionally, some of the debris is thought to have been left behind by islanders visiting these remote beaches.

Arceo and others involved in the clean-up urged anyone visiting these areas to be responsible and take their rubbish with them. Many visitors have been observed picnicking on these beaches, which are open to everyone; however, the beaches must remain garbage-free. According to Arceo, this is not only to preserve the area’s natural beauty but also because it serves as a nesting ground for sea turtles. He added that if these areas continue to be disturbed, it will negatively impact the number of sea turtles that nest there. Everyone’s cooperation is essential to maintaining these northern beaches as an ideal habitat for this endangered species.

Similar findings were reported in other town areas and the southern part of the island. Volunteers collected various plastic items along with both organic and inorganic trash. They also gathered discarded metal objects and discovered two illegal dump sites. At the end of the long clean-up day, all the volunteers, including students, teachers, and local leaders, were commended for participating in the national effort. It was emphasized that a cleaner Belize is a collective commitment to keep the country beautiful, healthy, and attractive.

While the clean-up was considered another successful activity, the SPTC issued a message to those littering in public areas. They noted that this massive clean-up serves as a final notice for individuals engaged in littering. “We are working with all community partners to implement an improved system for fines,” they stated.