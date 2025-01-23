Experts predict a significant Sargassum season ahead

As winter transitions to spring and summer, countries along the Atlantic and Caribbean are beginning to monitor the inflow of Sargassum seaweed. Although the presence of this brown algae in January is unusual, some has already been spotted on the beaches of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. Experts indicate that these early sightings suggest the potential for another significant Sargassum year, as a large pathway of the algae is being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Meteorological Service of Belize reported on Monday, January 20th, that there is a slight chance of Sargassum mats affecting coastal destinations. However, they noted that the expected impacts will remain minimal. This includes areas such as Ambergris Caye, Caye Caulker, Hopkins, and Placencia in southern Belize.

Human activity is believed to be the main cause of these seasonal Sargassum belts. Sargassum is a natural phenomenon, but it is thought to be influenced by human actions and climate change. Belize has struggled to address the issue with limited resources over the years. Reports indicate that this environmental crisis has been growing since 2014 and is now a yearly occurrence in the Caribbean region.

The primary concern is the danger posed by seaweed when it decomposes. This releases toxic gases like hydrogen sulfide and ammonia, which are pollutants in both air and water. Research has shown that these gases can cause respiratory problems and allergic reactions in beachgoers.

The Optical Oceanography Laboratory at the University of South Florida in Tampa is monitoring recent developments regarding Sargassum in the tropical Atlantic. They have observed a significant increase over the past 13 years. Based on this finding, they are projecting an intense Sargassum season this year, with heightened intensity expected around March as ocean temperatures rise.

On Ambergris Caye, local stakeholders are working to keep their areas free of seaweed. Some larger businesses, such as beach hotels, have invested in equipment to remove the brown algae from their beachfront properties. Sargassum’s peak season typically occurs in mid-summer. A significant mass of this seaweed has reportedly reached the Lesser Antilles in the eastern Caribbean.