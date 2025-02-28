Preserving mangroves is essential for juvenile fish

Mangrove habitats in Belize are vital for juvenile fish, serving as essential nurseries supporting marine biodiversity and local fisheries. Often called the “nurseries of the sea,” these coastal ecosystems provide shelter and food for young fish species, allowing them to thrive before migrating to open waters as adults. The complex root systems of mangroves create an environment that protects these juvenile fish from predators while offering plenty of foraging opportunities.

Recent initiatives highlight the significance of these habitats. One notable project, titled “Mangrove Habitat for Juvenile Fish Recruitment: Building Local Knowledge and Capacity,” aims to enhance local understanding of mangrove ecosystems and equip communities with the tools needed to protect and restore Belize’s mangroves and their role in fish recruitment. Additionally, the UK Government’s Sustainable Blue Economies Programme has funded this project, emphasizing improved fisheries management considering the significant loss of mangroves in recent decades.

British High Commissioner Christine Rowlands stated online on February 17th, “By funding this project, we are supporting work that enables local communities and fishers to contribute data necessary for the sustainable management of Belize’s beautiful mangrove forests and juvenile fish. This, in turn, enhances the livelihoods of fishers, promotes sustainable fisheries, and builds climate resilience in coastal communities. The Blue Social Challenge Fund (BSCF) aims to support vulnerable communities working together to address the adverse impacts of climate change on their livelihoods, and we are happy to collaborate with MarAlliance on this initiative.”

In an exclusive interview on February 25, Guadalope “Valentine” Rosado, an independent scientist working with the San Pedro Town Council, discussed ongoing efforts in San Pedro and shared a bit about his background. “I have been involved in mangrove restoration for over ten years,” he explained. “I have collaborated with various organizations on projects in different countries, including Aruba, Costa Rica, and even a few initiatives in Florida. The method we have focused on is called Rem-Mangroves. Essentially, we grow mangroves in encasements that we refer to as Rem. This approach allows the mangroves to thrive in areas where there are significant waves. In nature, mangroves might take years or even decades to establish themselves; however, we have the technology to facilitate their growth in the locations we select.”

Rosado elaborated on the restoration plans for mangroves on the island. “With the San Pedro Town Council’s beach restoration initiative, one of our key components is mangrove planting. Although we have it on the back burner as a long-term strategy, in the short term, we want to introduce smaller plants to help stabilize the beach. We have identified specific sites where planting mangroves will be effective, and we are preparing to order our first shipment of encasements. The initial site we will focus on is the seawall near the bridge. Over the next few years, we will gradually phase out the seawall by planting mangroves; as they grow and establish themselves, we will remove sections of the seawall.”

He added, “By planting mangroves in this specific area, we will create more greenery, provide habitat for fish, and offer shelter for birds.” Rosado emphasized the importance of engaging in these projects for long-term sustainability. Additional projects are planned after the completion of the first 500 feet of seawall restoration. He also mentioned that in areas with dense mangroves, such as along Marina Drive, they are obtaining permits to trim the mangroves properly.

Conservation efforts should prioritize protecting and restoring mangrove ecosystems to enhance their resilience against environmental challenges. Numerous studies have shown that healthier mangrove areas are associated with higher fish populations, highlighting the need for effective conservation strategies. Protecting Belize’s mangrove habitats is crucial for juvenile fish recruitment and overall marine health. This effort requires collaboration between scientists and local communities to promote sustainable practices.

Mangroves are ecologically significant but face threats from coastal development and climate change. The ongoing loss of these habitats endangers marine biodiversity and affects the livelihoods of thousands of Belizeans who depend on fishing. Recently, large areas of mangrove habitat have been lost in Ambergris Caye due to developments focused primarily on tourism and real estate.

The Belize Forest Department advises that anyone intending to trim or cut mangroves on their property must apply for a special permit. However, verifying whether the proper procedures are followed can often be difficult.

The public is reminded that cutting mangroves in Belize is illegal, as these plants are essential to healthy marine ecosystems. Property owners on the islands (Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye) are encouraged to complete the necessary application before changing mangroves. Failure to do so may result in penalties (fines) imposed by environmental authorities.