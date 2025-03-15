Belize Gears Up for Reef Week 2025: “Building Resilience from Ridge to Reef!”

Press Release, March 13th, 2025, Belize City, Belize – Local non-governmental organizations, tourism partners, and business allies are coming together to celebrate the 14th Annual Reef Week from Saturday, March 15th to Saturday, March 22nd, 2025. Under the theme “Building Resilience from Ridge to Reef!”, this week-long event will highlight the Belize Barrier Reef’s critical role in the national economy, environmental health, and Belizean identity.

This year’s exciting lineup of activities will engage people of all ages through fun, educational, and civic-minded events, including:

• Classroom presentations to inspire the next generation of ocean stewards

• Community clean-ups to promote environmental responsibility

• Marine photography competitions showcasing Belize’s breathtaking marine life

• Social media trivia with prizes for ocean enthusiasts

• An interactive, environmentally themed video game experience

• A thrilling swimming event from Goff’s Caye

• The traditional “Ride to the Reef” cycling event from Belmopan to the coast

• The grand finale: an educational fair in San Ignacio Town

These activities offer a unique opportunity for Belizeans to connect with, learn about, and actively contribute to the conservation of our precious marine resources.

For details, visit the Reef Week Facebook page and be part of this national celebration of our reef!

Reef Week Committee Members 2025:

Belize Audubon Society, Belize Fisheries Department, Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future, Belize Sailing Vacations, Belize Solid Waste Management Authority, Belize Tourism Industry Association, Blue Bond & Finance Permanence Unit, Coastal Zone Management Authority & Institute, Crocodile Research Coalition, Ecomar Belize, Full Circle, Healthy Reefs for Healthy People Initiative, KREM Radio, MarAlliance, MAR Fund, Oceana, Sea of Life, Southern Environmental Association, Splash Dive Center, The Nature Conservancy, Toledo Institute for Development and Environment, Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association, Wildlife Conservation Society, and World Wildlife Fund.